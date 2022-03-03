NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 1

The opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will see New Zealand Women (NZ-W) take on West Indies Women (WI-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Hosts New Zealand will walk into the World Cup amid high expectations. They face a decent Windies side who boast some of the world's best all-rounders in Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews. But they will start as underdogs against the White Ferns, who have lost just one of their last five ODI matches. With Sophie Devine and co. itching to get their campaign up and running with a win, an entertaining game beckons at the Bay Oval.

NZ-W vs WI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr

WI-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed and Shakera Selman

Match Details

NZ-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 4th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in the World Cup opener. While the batters should enjoy the bounce and ball coming onto the bat, they will be wary of the movement available early on in the innings. As the match progresses, there could be some assistance for the spinners, who will need to vary their pace accordingly. Wickets in hand will be crucial to either side's fortunes, with 260 being par at the venue. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss to make good use of the conditions upfront.

Today’s NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: Kycia Knight has been in decent form for West Indies in recent months, scoring handy runs in the top order. With Rashada Williams' fitness up in the air, Knight could find herself batting alongside Dottin at the top of the order. With her counterpart Katey Martin likely to bat at No.6, Kycia is a better option as a wicketkeeper.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Although Suzie Bates blew hot and cold in the recently concluded ODI series against India, she did manage to score over 150 runs in five matches. Her experience and ability to score big runs at the top of the order makes her a valuable asset and a must-have in your NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: White Ferns captain Sophie Devine is back in her preferred batting position, opening with Suzie Bates. She comes into the game on the back of a sensational performance against Australia in the warm-up fixtures. Given her ability to win games with both the bat and ball, you would not want to keep out Devine or even Amelia Kerr out of your NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jess Kerr: Jess Kerr has been a revelation for New Zealand with her potent new-ball prowess. The perfect foil to Lea Tahuhu's pace, Jess Kerr should get the ball to swing around in the powerplay phase, making her a valuable option. Adding her batting prowess down the order makes Kerr one to watch out for in this game and the tournament.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Stafanie Taylor (WI-W)

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction team

Deandra Dottin - 235 runs in 4 ODIs in previous series vs South Africa, SR: 89.35

Suzie Bates - 185 runs in 5 ODIs in previous series vs India, Average: 37.00

Amelia Kerr - 353 runs and 7 wickets in 5 ODIs in previous series vs India

NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe and Shamilia Connell

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor.

NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Amy Satterthwaite, Chedean Nation, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe and Anisa Mohammed

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

