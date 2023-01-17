New Zealand Women Under-19s will be up against Ireland Women Under-19s (NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19) in the 13th match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup. The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host this contest on Tuesday, January 17.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

New Zealand Women Under-19s won their opening match against Indonesia Women Under-19 by 10 wickets. The Kiwis are currently placed at the top of the Group C points table and will want to maintain that position with a win in this match.

Ireland Women Under-19s, on the other hand, lost their opening match against West Indies Women Under-19 by seven runs. They are third in the Group C points table and will look to climb up the standings by beating New Zealand in this contest.

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Match Details

The 13th match of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup will be played on January 17 at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, in South Africa. The match is set to take place at 1:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: New Zealand Women U19s vs Ireland Women U19s, ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup, Match 13.

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, 1:30 pm IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom in South Africa.

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Senwes Park Ground is a balanced one, where the batters can expect to get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 150 runs.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 4.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 150.

Average second innings score: 120.

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Form Guide (Last match)

New Zealand Women Under-19s: W

Ireland Women Under-19s: L.

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 probable playing 11s for today’s match

NZ-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for New Zealand Women U19s heading into this key encounter.

NZ-WU19 Probable Playing 11

IC Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Georgia Plimmer (C), Tash Wakelin, Emma McLeod, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Abigail Hotton, F Jonas, Kayley Knight, Bree Illing.

IR-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Ireland Women U19s ahead of this match.

IR-WU19 Probable Playing 11

Joanna Loughran, Amy Hunter, Julie McNally, Annabel Squires, Abbi Harrison, Alice Walsh, Rebecca Gough, Ellie McGee, Freya Sargent, Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey.

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Antonia Hamilton (One match, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 123.81)

Antonia Hamilton played a match-winning innings of 26 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 123.81. She is also good behind the stumps and will be keen to deliver on both fronts in this game as well.

Top Batter pick

Annabel Squires (One match, 42 runs, Strike Rate: 110.53)

Annabel Squires is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her ability to put on a great show with the bat. She scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 110.53 in the opening match. Squires could do well in this match as well, making her a must have on your NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Anna Browning (One match, 38 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 105.56 and Economy Rate: 3.00)

Anna Browning is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. She picked up two wickets while scoring 38 runs in the opening match, proving her capabilities in both the batting and bowling departments.

Top Bowler pick

Freya Sargent (One match, 15 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 136.36, Economy Rate: 2.25)

Freya Sargent scored 15 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 136.36, while also picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 2.25. She has proven to be a dependable wicket-taker, who can also contribute some handy runs with the bat.

Sargent will be a valuable addition to your NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy team.

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Anna Browning

Anna Browning is a dependable bet for your fantasy team's captaincy as she was phenomenal in the last game. She picked up two wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 3.00, while scoring 38 runs as well.

Georgina Dempsey

Though Georgina Dempsey couldn't perform well in the opening match, she will be looking forward to provide some valuable points with both the bat and ball. She could prove to be a valuable captaincy or vice-captaincy option for your team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tash Wakelin: Three wickets in one match.

Anna Browning: 38 runs and two wickets in one match.

Freya Sargent: 15 runs and two wickets in one match.

Annabel Squires: 42 runs in one match.

Aimee Maguire: One wicket in one match.

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 match expert tips

Tash Wakelin could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 match, click here!

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Head to Head League

New Zealand Women U19s vs Ireland Women U19s Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand Women U19s vs Ireland Women U19s Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Antonia Hamilton.

Batters: Annabel Squires, Amy Hunter, Georgia Plimmer.

All-rounders: Georgina Dempsey, Tash Wakelin, Anna Browning, Aimee Maguire.

Bowlers: Freya Sargent, Kayley Knight, Natasha Codyre.

NZ-WU19 vs IR-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 13, Grand League

New Zealand Women U19s vs Ireland Women U19s Dream11 Prediction

New Zealand Women U19s vs Ireland Women U19s Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Izzy Gaze.

Batters: Amy Hunter, Siuin Wood, Georgia Plimmer.

All-rounders: Georgina Dempsey, Tash Wakelin, Anna Browning, Aimee Maguire.

Bowlers: Freya Sargent, Zara Craig, Natasha Codyre.

