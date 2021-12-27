NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Bangladesh’s Tour of New Zealand, Other Test

New Zealand XI will take on Bangladesh in the unofficial Test of Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

New Zealand XI will welcome Bangladesh on their tour of the country with a two-day warm-up game that begins on Tuesday. Experienced campaigners, Neil Wagner and Devon Conway, will feature in this game. It will be an interesting opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talents.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will look to acclimatise quickly to the conditions in New Zealand. Their squad looks balanced, and they will try to build momentum from this game.

NZ-XI vs BAN Probable Playing XIs today

NZ-XI XI

Maara Ave, Jakob Bhula, Jack Boyle, Devon Conway, Jacob Cumming, Joey Field, Jarrod Mckay, Tim Pringle, Brett Randell, Mitch Renwick, Tim Robinson, Neil Wagner.

BAN XI

Mominul Haque (c), Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shadman Islam, Shohidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Match Details

Match: NZ-XI vs BAN, Bangladesh’s Tour of New Zealand, Unofficial Test.

Date and Time: 28th December, 2021; 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pitch Report

The surface is balanced, so both batters and bowlers are expected to find assistance. Both teams might opt to bat first to test their strengths in this warm-up game.

Today’s NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway missed the T20I and the Test series against India due to a hand injury. Getting back to fitness will be his primary objective in this game. Conway has shown plenty of promise in the early days of his Test career. He currently averages 63.17 in the format.

Meanwhile, Liton Das had a strong showing in the recent Test series against Pakistan. He scored a century and a half-century in one game. Das averages 32.28 in 27 Tests.

Batters

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the most experienced players in the Bangladesh camp. The 34-year-old has scored 4856 runs in 77 Tests, and he has an average of 36.79.

All-rounders

Moninul Haque had poor outings against Pakistan, failing to cross the single-digit mark. However, there is no doubt about his quality, and he’s one good knock away from returning to form. He has scored 3363 runs in 47 Tests at an average of 41.01.

Bowlers

Neil Wagner’s pace and lengths are always difficult to deal with, especially in New Zealand conditions. He has 229 wickets to his name in 54 Test matches.

Five best players to pick in NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway (NZ-XI).

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN).

Neil Wagner (NZ-XI) .

Liton Das (BAN).

Mominul Haque (BAN).

Key stats for NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway: 379 runs in 3 Tests.

Mushfiqur Rahim: 4856 runs in 77 Tests.

Neil Wagner: 229 wickets in 54 Tests.

Liton Das: 1453 runs in 27 Tests.

Mominul Haque: 3363 runs in 47 Tests.

NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today

NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Conway, Liton Das, Jakob Bhula, Mitch Renwick, Mushfiqur Rahim, Brett Randell, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Neil Wagner, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim.

NZ-XI vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Conway, Liton Das, Jakob Bhula, Mitch Renwick, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain-Shanto, Brett Randell, Mominul Haque, Neil Wagner, Tim Pringle, Taskin Ahmed.

Captain: Neil Wagner. Vice-Captain: Liton Das.

Edited by Bhargav