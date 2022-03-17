NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Warm-up match

The first warm-up match between New Zealand XI (NZ-XI) and the Netherlands (NED) will be played at McLean Park in Napier on Thursday.

The Netherlands will look to fine-tune their squad ahead of the white-ball tour with a couple of warm-up matches against a talented New Zealand XI side. Although the Dutch are missing a few key players, they welcome back Logan van Beek, who missed the series against Afghanistan. The Kiwis, meanwhile, have a good blend of youth and experience, with the likes of Ross Taylor and Ben Sears being ones to watch out for in this exciting game in Napier.

NZ-XI vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-XI

Mitch Hay, Matt Boyle, Ross Taylor, Michael Bracewell (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Matt Bacon, Angus McKenzie and Tim Pringle

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Vikramjit Singh, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover and Philippe Boissevain

Match Details

NZ-XI vs NED, 1st warm-up match

Date and Time: 17th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at McLean Park with little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to go on the attack from ball one despite there being some swing on offer for the pacers. As the match progresses, the bowlers will ideally revert to a change of pace. Wickets in hand will be key, with 270-280 being a good total at this venue.

Today’s NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards was decent for the Netherlands in their series loss against Afghanistan, scoring some crucial runs in the top order. Edwards is a decent player of both pace and spin and is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Ross Taylor: Recently retired New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor is one of the country's best white-ball players, with his record speaking for itself. The right-hander had a decent Ford Trophy campaign, with his ability to shift gears being key. Given his experience and form, Taylor is a decent addition to your NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jayden Lennox: Jayden Lennox has had a breakout year on the New Zealand domestic circuit, starring for the Central Districts in the Ford Trophy 2021-22. Apart from his spin bowling prowess, Lennox can also hold his own with the bat, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek didn't feature for the Dutch against Afghanistan in the previous ODI series, but he is now back. Van Beek is one of the Netherlands' best bowlers and given his prior experience and knowledge of the conditions, he is a fine pick in your NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Josh Clarkson (NZ-XI)

Bas de Leede (NED)

Pieter Seelaar (NED)

Important stats for NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Scott Edwards - 363 runs in 13 ODI matches, Average: 36.30

Logan van Beek - 89 runs and 7 wickets in 5 ODI matches

Ross Taylor - 8576 runs in 217 ODI innings, Average: 48.18

NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today

NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bracewell, S Edwards, R Taylor, M O'Dowd, B de Leede, P Seelaar, J Lennox, L van Beek, M Bacon, B Sears and F Klaassen.

Captain: M Bracewell. Vice-captain: B de Leede.

NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bracewell, S Edwards, R Taylor, S Myburgh, B de Leede, P Seelaar, J Lennox, L van Beek, M Bacon, B Sears and B Glover.

Captain: M Bracewell. Vice-captain: L van Beek.

Edited by Samya Majumdar