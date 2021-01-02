NZ-XI vs PK-A Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 3rd, 2021

New Zealand XI takes on Pakistan A in an unofficial T20 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Sunday.

Pakistan A have already played three unofficial T20Is but have only won one of them. Youngsters Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique haven't impressed, but the emergence of Zeeshan Malik and Usman Qadir should delight the team management. They would want to end the tour on a high with a couple of wins, especially given the talent they possess in the bowling ranks.

Their opponents, New Zealand XI, aren't pushovers by any means. Led by Jeet Raval, there are a couple of talented youngsters in the side who will be looking to make a mark on Sunday. The duo of Rhys Mariu and Jakob Bhula is one to watch out for in what should be a very close contest at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

Both teams are well-balanced on paper, but the tourists are the clear favourites for this game. However, the New Zealanders are capable of pulling off an upset, which could well be the case come Sunday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand XI

Jeet Raval (C), Rhys Mariu, Joe Carter, Fergus Lellman, Jakob Bhula, Quinn Sunde, Ryan Harrison, Henry Shipley, Tim Pringle, Adithya Ashok, Fraser Sheat, Jarrod McKay, William O'Rourke

Pakistan A

Rohail Nazir (C), Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Musa

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand XI

Jeet Raval (C), Joe Carter, Rhys Mariu, Jakob Bhula, Quinn Sunde, Fergus Lellman, Adithya Ashok, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Ryan Harrison and William O'Rourke

Pakistan A

Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Abdullah Shafique, Rohail Nazir (C&WK), Khushdil Shah, Danish Aziz, Amad Butt, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Musa, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain

Match Details

Match: New Zealand XI vs Pakistan A

Date: 3rd January 2021, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Lincoln. Although some extra bounce is available for the pacers, the ball should come on to the bat fairly well. The spinners might also come into play as the game progresses, but they will need to vary their pace to get something off the surface. Both teams will ideally want to chase upon winning the toss with 160-170 being par at this venue.

NZ-XI vs PK-A Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ-XI vs PK-A Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Amad Butt, Fraser Sheat, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Henry Shipley and Adithya Ashok

Advertisement

Captain: Haider Ali, Vice-Captain: Joe Carter

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohail Nazir, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Rhys Mariu, Joe Carter, Danish Aziz, Fraser Sheat, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Henry Shipley and Adithya Ashok

Captain: Haider Ali, Vice-Captain: Haris Rauf