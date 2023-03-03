New Zealand XI vs Sri Lanka - Dream11 Prediction - 2-day Warm-up Match

New Zealand XI (NZ-XI) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in a two-day warm-up match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-XI vs SL Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is a practice game ahead of Sri Lanka’s two-match Test series against the Kiwis. Sri Lanka will be hoping to get used to the conditions and get some red-ball game time as they will be playing Test cricket after seven months.

Meanwhile, there are some fringe players in the New Zealand XI side. They will be looking to impress and knock on the doors of the national side.

NZ-XI vs SL, Match Details

The two-day warm-up match between New Zealand XI and Sri Lanka will be played on March 4, 2023, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 3.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-XI vs SL

Date & Time: March 4th 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is likely to assist the pacers. There could be some good pace and bounce along with lateral movement for the fast bowlers. The spinners may not play a significant part in this game.

NZ-XI vs SL Probable Playing 11 today

New Zealand XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

New Zealand XI Squad: Jack Boyle (c), Ma'aara Ave (wk), Matt Bacon, Jakob Bhula, Matt Boyle, Blake Coburn, Jacob Cumming, Sean Davey, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Ross ter Braak, Bayley Wiggins, and Theo van Woerkom.

Sri Lanka Team News

No major injury concerns.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Nishan Madushka, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, and Milan Rathnayake.

Today’s NZ-XI vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal has had a magnificent run in the ongoing WTC cycle. He has racked up 778 runs at an average of 77.80 which includes two centuries and four fifties.

Top Batter Pick

Jack Boyle

Jack Boyle does not boast a great red-ball record, but he has the ability to score big. He has scored 658 runs at an average of 18.80 in first-class cricket, but he averages 39.39 in the 50-over format.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva can prove to be effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has made 562 runs while averaging 35.12 and has taken nine scalps with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Sean Davey

Sean Davey has played only nine first-class matches. He has picked up 30 wickets and averages 21.86 in his career.

NZ-XI vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Dimuth Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne is the leading run-getter for Sri Lanka in the ongoing WTC cycle. The left-handed opener has amassed 847 runs at an average of 47.05. He has recorded two centuries and five fifties.

Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha will be one of the key bowlers for Sri Lanka. He has played four matches this WTC cycle and has returned with 14 scalps at an average of 22.14.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-XI vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Dimuth Karunaratne (SL)

Kasun Rajitha (SL)

Dinesh Chandimal (SL)

Sean Davey (NZ-XI)

Jack Boyle (NZ-XI)

NZ-XI vs SL match expert tips

Fast bowlers might be critical picks. Thus, the likes of Matt Bacon, Sean Davey, Lahiru Kumara, and Kasun Rajitha will be the ones to watch out for. In addition, Sri Lanka’s players will be in focus and more players from their team can be picked.

NZ-XI vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for New Zealand XI vs Sri Lanka - 2-day Warm-up Match.

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, Jack Boyle, Jakob Bhula

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Ross ter Braak

Bowlers: Matt Bacon, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Sean Davey

NZ-XI vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for New Zealand XI vs Sri Lanka - 2-day Warm-up Match.

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Chandimal, Ma'aara Ave

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Jack Boyle, Tim Robinson

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Ross ter Braak

Bowlers: Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Sean Davey

