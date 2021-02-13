NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Other OD Match - Feb 14th, 2021

The first tour match between New Zealand Women XI and England Women will take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

Both teams head into the fixture with balanced and equally strong sides. England Women have an opportunity to prove their worth in a friendly match and find themselves a spot in the starting XI against New Zealand Women in the first ODI.

An intriguing clash is on the cards!

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women XI

Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Bree Illing, Nensi Patel, Kate Sims, Claudia Green, and Fran Jonas.

England Women

Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Danni Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Tash Farrant, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, and Mady Villiers.

Predicted playing XI

New Zealand Women XI

Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Nensi Patel, Kate Sims, Claudia Green.

England Women

Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, and Mady Villiers.

Match details

Match: New Zealand Women XI vs England Women

Date & Time: 14th February, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch report

The pitch at the venue has favored the bowlers in recent times, with some assistance for the batters too. Both captains will look to bowl first and get the opposition out quickly after winning the toss.

NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Katie Perkins, Tammy Beaumont, Dannie Wyatt, Kate Anderson, Natalie Sciver, Nensi Patel, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Heather Knight, and Claudia Green.

Captain: Heather Knight Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Tammy Beaumont, Dannie Wyatt, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Hannah Rowe, and Claudia Green.

Captain: Sophie Ecclestone Vice-captain: Claudia Green