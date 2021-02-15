NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Other OD Match - Feb 16th, 2021

The second tour match between New Zealand Women XI and England Women will take place at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

In the previous fixture, England Women won the toss and opted to bat first. They scored 229 runs in 50 overs courtesy of the 75 runs scored by Natalie Sciver. A few other players also did their part to help build the team's score.

In response, Lauren Down played a quickfire knock of 97 runs in just 108 balls. However, her efforts went in vain as New Zealand XI Women eventually fell short by 20 runs.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women XI

Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Bree Illing, Nensi Patel, Kate Sims, Claudia Green, and Fran Jonas.

England Women

Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Elwiss, Danni Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Tash Farrant, Lauren Winfield, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, and Mady Villiers.

Predicted Playing XI

New Zealand Women XI

Katey Martin, Natalie Dodd, Katie Perkins, Lauren Down, Kate Anderson, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Hannah Rowe, Nensi Patel, Kate Sims, Claudia Green.

England Women

Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Fran Wilson, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, and Mady Villiers.

Match details

Match: New Zealand Women XI vs England Women

Date & Time: February 16, 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch report

The pitch at the venue equally favored both the batsmen and the bowlers during the last match.

Teams batting first have a better record at this stadium. Hence, the captain winning the toss would mostly consider setting a target for the opposition.

NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZW-XI vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Katie Perkins, Tammy Beaumont, Dannie Wyatt, Kate Anderson, Natalie Sciver, Nensi Patel, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Heather Knight, and Claudia Green.

Captain: Heather Knight Vice-captain: Natalie Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Lauren Down, Katie Perkins, Tammy Beaumont, Dannie Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, and Claudia Green.

Captain: Natalie Sciver Vice-captain: Hayley Jensen