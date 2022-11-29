New Zealand XI Women will take on Bangladesh Women in a warm-up T20 match (NZWXI vs BDW) at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

New Zealand XI Women will head into this encounter on the back of a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh Women in the one-off 50-over match. Batting first, Bangladesh Women managed to post a total of 203 runs, which was comfortably chased down by New Zealand XI Women with 22 balls to spare.

NZWXI vs BDW Match Details

The T20 warm-up match of the Bangladesh Women's Tour of New Zealand will be played on November 30 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. The match is set to take place at 3:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZWXI vs BDW, Bangladesh Women tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: 30 November, 2022, 3:30 am IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

NZWXI vs BDW Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval is a well-balanced one, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots.

NZWXI vs BDW probable playing 11s for today’s match

NZWXI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NZWXI Probable Playing 11

Natalie Dodd, Thamsyn Newton, Rebecca Burns, Saachi Shahri, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hannah Rowe, Kate Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek, Shriya Naidu, Claudia Green, Deanna Doughty.

BDW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BDW Probable Playing 11

Nigar Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Rabeya Khatun, Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam, Marufa Akter.

NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nigar Sultana (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 56.25)

Nigar is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her ability to put on a great show with the bat. She scored 18 runs in the opening warm-up match at a strike rate of 56.25.

Top Batter pick

Fargana Hoque (1 match, 11 runs, Strike Rate: 73.33)

Fargana was decent with the bat in the opening match, scoring 11 runs at a strike rate of 73.33. She will be keen to deliver in this game as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Rumana Ahmed (1 match, 2 runs, Strike Rate: 22.22)

Though Rumana could only score two runs in the opening match, she is expected to be an important player for BDW.

Top Bowler pick

Fahima Khatun (1 match, 12 runs, Strike Rate: 38.71)

Fahmina is a quality bowler who can contribute with the bat as well. She scored 12 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 38.71.

NZWXI vs BDW match captain and vice-captain choices

Rumana Ahmed

Rumana could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team for this game. Though she couldn't perform well in the opening match, she'll be striving to leave a mark in this upcoming warm-up match.

Leigh Kasperek

Leigh can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball. She has scored 299 runs while picking up 65 wickets in 39 ODI matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Leigh Kasperek - 299 runs and 65 wickets in 39 matches

Nigar Sultana - 18 runs in 1 match

Fargana Hoque - 11 runs in 1 match

Fahima Khatun - 12 runs in 1 match

Ritu Moni - 18 runs in 1 match

NZWXI vs BDW match expert tips

Leigh Kasperek could prove to be a wise choice as she can bowl economical spells and can chip away with wickets at regular intervals.

NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Warm-up, Head-to-Head League

NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Prediction

NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Thamsyn Newton

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Leigh Kasperek, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Claudia Green, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun.

NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Warm-up, Grand League

NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Prediction

NZWXI vs BDW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter

All-rounders: Kate Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Gabby Sullivan, Fahima Khatun.

