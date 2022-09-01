OCC vs ANT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium, Match 15 & 16

Ostend CC (OCC) will lock horns with Antwerp (ANT) in back-to-back matches at the ECS T10 Belgium on Thursday, September 1, at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at OCC vs ANT Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s.

Antwerp had a good start to the season. They have won two of their last four games. Ostend CC, on the other hand, had a disastrous season so far as they have only won two of their last four games.

Ostend CC will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Antwerp are a relatively better team. Antwerp are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OCC vs ANT Match Details

The 15th & 16th match of the ECS T10 Belgium will be played on September 1 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The game is set to take place at 4.00 pm and 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OCC vs ANT, Match 15 & 16

Date and Time: September 01, 2022, 4.00 pm & 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen was between Ostend CC and Ostend Exiles, where a total of 229 runs were scored in just 20 overs at a loss of 13 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and offers various opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

OCC vs ANT Form Guide

OCC - L L L W

ANT - L W W L

OCC vs ANT Probable Playing XI

OCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Muhammad, Sonu Khan, Omid Rahimi, Abdul Rehman (c), Muhammad Sheraz Sheikh, Amer Hussain, Shagharai Sefat, Zaman Farooq (wk), Noorullah Sidigi, Fahim Bhatti, Faraz Khan.

ANT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mirwais Sherzad (wk), Sherry Butt, Ilyas Zaheer, Tayyab Ali, Nawaz Khankhel, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Bilal Mamundzai, Sadullah Jabarkhel, Shafiullah Zakhel, Sherkhan Sherzad, Qaarab Diwan Ali.

OCC vs ANT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Farooq (4 matches, 29 runs)

Z Farooq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Butt (4 matches, 184 runs, 1 wicket)

A Muhammad and S Butt are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Jabarkhel has also played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Jabarkhel (4 matches, 7 runs, 7 wickets)

A Hussain and S Jabarkhel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Zakhel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Sherzad (4 matches, 17 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sherzad and N Khankhel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Sidiqi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OCC vs ANT match captain and vice-captain choices

S Butt

S Butt will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He has already smashed 184 runs and picked up one wicket in the last four matches.

A Muhammad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can be A Muhammad the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 111 runs and taken 4 wickets in his last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for OCC vs ANT, Match 15 & 16

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points A Muhammad 111 runs and 4 wickets 331 points S Butt 184 runs and 1 wicket 348 points S Jabarkhel 7 runs and 7 wickets 270 points S Sherzad 17 runs and 5 wickets 196 points S Zakhel 4 runs and 5 wickets 199 points

Ostend CC vs Antwerp Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ostend CC vs Antwerp Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ostend CC vs Antwerp Head to Head.

Wicketkeeper: Z Farooq

Batters: S Butt, A Muhammad, W Jabarkhel

All-rounders: A Hussain, S Jabarkhel, O Rahimi, S Zakhel

Bowlers: N Khankhel, S Sherzad, N Sidiqi

Ostend CC vs Antwerp Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Ostend CC vs Antwerp Grand League.

Wicketkeeper: Z Tasawar

Batters: S Butt, A Muhammad, N Khan

All-rounders: A Hussain, S Jabarkhel, O Rahimi, S Zakhel

Bowlers: N Khankhel, S Sherzad, F Khan

