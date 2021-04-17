OCC vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Portugal Match - April 19th, 2021

The Oporto Cricket Club will take on the Coimbra Knights in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Portugal on Monday.

The Oporto Cricket Club are in serious jeopardy as things stand. They are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Portugal so far. The Oporto Cricket Club lost to Gorkha 11 by 26 runs in their last outing.

The Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, started their ECS T10 Portugal campaign with a win over the Miranda Dragons. But they have lost their next four games in a row and will head into their upcoming fixture on the back of a loss to Malo.

Squads to choose from:

Oporto Cricket Club

Thomas Rogerson, Mark Weeks, John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Anthony Chambers, Jonathan Cooles, James Graham, Patrick Butcher, Neil Charles, Alexandre Camelo, Bhavin Sorathiya, Travis Cunningham, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Sanath Gunawardena, Muhammad Ali Awan, Andrew Machaj, Mike Shannon, Syed Rashid

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead (C), Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman (WK), Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini and Mohit Sharma.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Oporto Cricket Club

John Rogerson, Kanaka Sabhapathy, Nigel Jordan, Jack Cunningham, Junaid Khan, John Zinkus, Premal Rajani, Rakesh Chandrasekaran, Euan Mackay, Adam Mackay, Raghu Raman

Coimbra Knights

Chris Redhead (C), Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, MD Zaman (WK), Miguel Stoneman, Lovey Saini, Andrew Winter, Parth Mukesh, Qasir Hameed, Tom Nicholas, Tony Madeira.

Match Details

Match: Oporto Cricket Club vs Coimbra Knights, Match 26, ECS T10 Portugal

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Date & Time: 19th April, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estadio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo favors the batters, with high scores being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the pacers than the spinners. The average first innings score at the venue is 94.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OCC vs CK)

OCC vs CK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Zaman, P Rajani, R Raman, P Waddup, P Madeira, M Stoneman, T Madeira, J Khan, C Redhead, L Saini, N Charles

Captain: R Raman. Vice-captain: C Redhead

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Zaman, P Rajani, R Raman, P Waddup, P Madeira, M A Awan, M Stoneman, T Madeira, C Redhead, N Charles, Q Hameed

Captain: M Stoneman. Vice-captain: P Waddup