OCC vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Belgium T10 Match - August 15th, 2020

ECS T10 Belgium will kick-start today with Ostend CC going up against Exiles CC at the Belgian Oval in Gent. Ostend CC have been one among the most consistent teams in the Belgium cricket circles and with a few national players in their side, they will be coming into this game as the favourites.

Exiles CC are also a pretty strong team and they have consistently been performing in the league since 2019. They lack good bowlers in their side but their top-order batsmen have demolished the opposition's bowling attack on several instances.

With two strong teams squaring off, expect a lot to come!

Squads to choose from

Ostend CC

Fahim Bhatti, Sheikh Mohammad Sheraz, Farooq Zaman, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Shafqat Muhammad, Gul Rehman, Khan Faisal Khaliq, Mohammad Nadeem, Sheikh Mohammad, Abdul Rehman Butt, Omid Rahimi, Sharbi Khel Murad, Noorullah Sidiqi, Mazhar Ali Mashal, R. Mohammad, Deepank Mahajan, Faisal Mahmood and Lovepreet Singh.

Exiles CC

Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Soheel Hussain, Imtiaz Hussain, Jagjit Singh, Sohail Kalim, Sulaiman Muhammad, Waqas Ali, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Ali Abbas, Amer Diwan Ali, Amin Gul Malikzai, Sultan Diwan Ali, Zadran Fahad and Zoheeb Hussain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ostend CC

Abdul Rehman Butt, Farooq Zaman, Mohinder Deepak Balli, Shafqat Muhammad, Sheikh Mohammad Shiraz, Omid Rahimi, Khan Faisal Khaliq, Gul Rehman, Faisal Mahmood, R Mohammad and Fahim Bhatti.

Exiles CC

Zoheeb Hussain, Amer Diwan Ali, Sulaiman Muhammad, Waqas Ali, Abdul Hai Muhammad, Soheel Hussain, Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Sohail Kalim, Ali Abbas and Zadran Fahad.

Match Details

Match: Ostend CC vs Exiles CC

Date: 15th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Belgian Oval, Gent

Pitch Report

Given that this will be the first match to be played on the Belgian Oval ground, the fresh wicket will prove to be an advantage for the batsmen. While there might be some purchase off the wicket for the pacers, the spinners might need to toil hard for their wickets.

ECS T10 Belgium Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OCC vs ECC Dream 11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Muhammad, J Gul Rehman, O Rahimi, M Deepak Balli, A Rehman Butt, F Khaliq, S Mohammad, S Hussain, S Kalim, Z Fahad and A Hai Muhammad.

Captain: A Rehman Butt Vice-Captain: A Hai Muhammad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Diwan Ali, J Gul Rehman, O Rahimi, M Deepak Balli, A Rehman Butt, F Khaliq, S Mohammad, S Hussain, A Abbas, Z Fahad and A Hai Muhammad.

Captain: Z Fahad Vice-Captain: F Khaliq