OCC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Matches 17 & 18

Ostend CC (OCC) will take on the Mechelen Eagles (MECC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Belgium 2022 matches at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Friday, September 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the OCC vs MECC Dream11 tips.

The two teams are at opposite ends of the points table. Ostend CC are rock-bottom, having won just one out of their six encounters. The Mechelen Eagles, meanwhile, are atop the standings with five wins and one loss.

OCC vs MECC Match Details

The 17th and 18th matches of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 between Ostend CC and Mechelen Eagles will be played on September 2 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 12 PM and 2 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 17 and Match 18.

OCC vs MECC, Matches 17 and 18, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: 2nd September 2022 2022, 12 & 2 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

OCC vs MECC Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores regularly at the venue and another set of high-scoring encounters could well be in store today. The average first-innings total in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 on this ground is 126 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams bowling first: 6

Average 1st-innings score: 126

Average 2nd-innings score: 104

OCC vs MECC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Ostend CC: L, L, W, L, L

Mechelen Eagles: W, L, W, W, W

OCC vs MECC Probable Playing 11 today

Ostend CC team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Ostend CC Probable Playing XI:

Faisal Mehmood, Abdul Rehman (c), Omid Rahimi, Muhammad Sheraz Sheikh, Muhammad Shafqat (wk), Noorullah Sidiqi, Ataullah Khalil, Faraz Khan, Zaman Farooq, Fahim Bhatti, Abdullah Khan.

Mechelen Eagles injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Mechelen Eagles Probable Playing XI:

Khurram Cheema, Tejinder Saran (wk), Shirzad Subhanullah, Miakhel Yar, Ikramullah Naseer, Hedayatullah Sherzad, Khogyani Shakirullah, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idreas, Muhammad Ismail (c), Mazar Marshal.

Today’s OCC vs MECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tejinder Saran (6 matches, 100 runs)

Tejinder Saran has been in top form with the bat in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022, having accumulated 100 runs at a stunning strike rate of 294.11. He has smashed 11 sixes so far.

Top Batter Pick

Khurram Cheema (6 matches, 143 runs)

Khurram Cheema has amassed 143 runs at a strike rate of 238.33 with the aid of 21 fours and eight sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Omid Rahimi (6 matches, 116 runs)

Omid Rahimi hasn't bowled much in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022, but has been extremely effective on the batting front. He has aggregated 116 runs at a strike rate of 246.80, hitting seven fours and 14 sixes in the process.

Top Bowler Pick

Noorullah Sidiqi (6 matches, 48 runs, 4 wickets)

Noorullah Sidiqi has contributed nicely with both the bat and ball. He has scored 48 runs at a strike rate of 171.42 in addition to taking four wickets.

OCC vs MECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Ikramullah Naseer (6 matches, 93 runs, 7 wickets)

Ikramullah Naseer has been in top form with both the bat and ball. He has smashed 93 runs at a strike rate of 172.22 in addition to taking seven wickets.

Khogyani Shakirullah (4 matches, 43 runs, 7 wickets)

Khogyani Shakirullah has made a big impact despite playing just four ECS T10 Belgium 2022 matches. He has picked up seven wickets in as many overs, while also chipping in with 43 runs at a strike rate of 195.45.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OCC vs MECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ikramullah Naseer 93 runs & 7 wickets in 6 matches Khogyani Shakirullah 43 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Khurram Cheema 143 runs in 6 matches Abdulrahimzai Idreas 7 wickets in 6 matches Noorullah Sidiqi 48 runs & 4 wickets in 6 matches

OCC vs MECC match expert tips

With the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 being a high-scoring tournament, the big-hitters will be extremely crucial in the OCC vs NECC matches. As usual, all-rounders will be important picks as they can contribute in multiple facets of the game.

OCC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

OCC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tejinder Saran

Batters: Muhammad Sheraz Sheikh, Khurram Cheema, Malikzai Amanullah

All-rounders: Omid Rahimi, Khogyani Shakirullah (vc), Ikramullah Naseer (c), Hedayatullah Sherzad

Bowlers: Noorullah Sidiqi, Abdulrahimzai Idreas, Faraz Khan

OCC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

OCC vs MECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Zaman Farooq, Tejinder Saran

Batters: Muhammad Sheraz Sheikh, Khurram Cheema (c), Miakhel Yar

All-rounders: Omid Rahimi (vc), Khogyani Shakirullah, Ikramullah Naseer

Bowlers: Noorullah Sidiqi, Abdulrahimzai Idreas, Faraz Khan

