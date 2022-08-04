ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 8

Odisha Purple (ODP-W) will take on Odisha Green (ODG-W) in the eimatch of the Odisha Women's T20 on Thursday (August 4) at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack.

Neither of the teams have had a great start to the tournament. Odisha Purple have lost both their last two matches against Odisha Violet and Odisha Yellow by big margins. Odisha Green have also lost their last two matches against Odisha Red and Odisha Yellow.

Odisha Green will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Odisha Purple are a relatively better team. Odisha Purple are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ODP-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing XI

ODP-W Playing XI

Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Poonam Nayak, Suchismita Panda, Swarnalata Nayak, Sarojini Giri, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ankita Giri, Rajashree Swain, Rameswari Naik, Kuni Bhadra, Sonalisha Sahu

ODG-W Playing XI

Rasanara Parwin (c), Sujata Mallick, Adwiti Deo (wk), Sunita Murmu, Rasmita Chinhara, Sangeeta Khadia, Kalpana Nayak, Tanmayee Behera, GM Alakananda, Suryasnata Swain, Bijaylaxmi Behera

Match Details

ODP-W vs ODG-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 8

Date and Time: August 04, 2022, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is a balanced surface. The pacers might have an advantage at the start of the innings. The spinners will surely prevail in the middle overs. It's an excellent pitch for batters overall. Today, fans can anticipate a high-scoring game.

ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Mohanty, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

S Khadia and S Murmu are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. P Nayak is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Niranjana and R Parwin are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Swain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Mallick and K Nayak. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Nayak is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 prediction team

S Niranjana (ODP-W)

S Nayak (ODP-W)

R Parwin (ODG-W)

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green - Important stats for Dream11 team

R Swain - One run and two wickets

S Niranjana - 44 runs and four wickets

S Mallick - Two runs and two wickets

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Mohanty, P Nayak, S Khadia, S Murmu, GM Alakananda, R Parwin, S Niranjana, R Swain, K Nayak, S Nayak, S Mallick

Captain: S Niranjana Vice Captain: S Nayak

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Mohanty, P Nayak, S Khadia, S Murmu, GM Alakananda, R Parwin, S Niranjana, R Swain, K Nayak, S Nayak, S Mallick

Captain: S Niranjana Vice Captain: R Swain

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far