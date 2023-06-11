ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Odisha Cricket League T20 match – June 12, 2023

The first T20 match of Odisha Cricket League T20 2023 will be played between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Lions at the Dreams Cricket Ground on June 12 at 9:30 AM IST.

Odisha Tigers and Odisha Lions are two of the six teams participating in the Odisha T20 League 2023. The first match of the tournament will take place on Monday.

Several star players from Odisha, including Subhranshu Senapati, Pradeep Pradhan, and Minal Parida, will feature in the tournament and are some of the players who are expected to entertain the audience.

The Odisha Cricket Association is organizing the league in collaboration with Century Media. The Red and Green caps will be given to the leading run-getter and wicket-taker, respectively. The tournament will also make use of the Impact Player rule.

For the upcoming ODT vs ODL Dream11 prediction match, here are three potential players to consider for your captain or vice-captaincy roles.

#3 Subhranshu Senapati (ODT) - 9 Credits

(Image Courtesy: Instagram/ Subhranshu Senapati)

Subhranshu Senapati is a well-known name from Odisha Cricket and will lead Odisha Tigers in this edition. The top-order batter is coming into the tournament after spending his last two months with the champions Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League.

While Senapati did not get an opportunity in the playing XI, he certainly did his part in the fielding as a substitute player, where his direct hit got rid of Darshan Nalkande in qualifier 1.

Notably, Senapati scored four half-centuries and a hundred in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 in January. The 26-year-old has gathered 817 runs from his 30 T20 innings with an average of 30.25 while striking at 119.79.

#2 Biplab Samantray (ODL) - 9 Credits

Biplab Samantray is an experienced all-rounder from Cuttack. The 34-year-old was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2012 to 2015. He was a regular in the team in the 2013 IPL season, where he scored 123 runs in seven matches.

Samantray has been a match-winner for Odisha since making his debut in 2010. He has featured in 71 T20 matches, scoring 1146 runs, and picking up 28 wickets. His all-round ability will come in handy in the ODT vs ODL game.

#1 Jayanta Behera (ODT) - 8.5 Credits

Jayanta Behera is vastly experienced and has featured in more than 50 matches for Odisha. The left-arm spinner made his state team debut in 2011 and has since been consistent with the ball.

Behera has bagged 34 wickets at an economy rate of 5.87 in his 25 T20 matches for his state team. The 36-year-old could be a valuable pick for vice-captaincy for your ODT vs ODL match.

