OEI vs CK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 14, 2021

Oeiras will face the Coimbra Knights in the 17th match of the ECS T10 Portugal at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on Wednesday.

Oeiras have had a decent ECS T10 Portugal campaign so far, winning two of their four matches and occupying third spot in the standings. They will head into the match high on confidence after winning their last two games convincingly.

The Coimbra Knights, on the other hand, have won just one of their four ECS T10 Portugal matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They lost their last game against the Miranda Dragons.

Squads to choose from

Oeiras

Paulo Buccimazza, Mohon M F Hussain, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), Ranjit Narayan, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Michael Harris, Salman Ahmed, Silkesh Deuchande, Parth Joujant, Nishant Prakash, Kapil Surendrakumar, Sunil Kumar, Prince Maratha, Shayaddur Rahman, Nishank Popat, John Foster.

Coimbra Knights

Francoise Stoman, Chris Redhead (C), Andrew Winter, Tony Madeira, Pedro Madeira, MD Zaman (WK), Buks Stoneman, Panda Waddup, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Miguel Stoneman, Colin McCluskie, Guprit Sandhu, Sukwinder Singh, Lovey Saini, Mohit Sharma.

Predicted Playing XIs

Oeiras

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (C), Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Kuldeep Gholiya (WK), John Foster, Amandeep, Mohon M F Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza, Sunil Kumar, Kumar Rohit, Kapil Surendrakumar.

Coimbra Knights

Chris Redhead (C), Pedro Madeira, Panda Waddup, MD Zaman (WK), Tony Madeira, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Lovey Saini, Miguel Stoneman, Andrew Winter, Qasir Hameed.

Match Details

Match: Oeiras vs Coimbra Knights, Match 17

Date & Time: 14th April 2021, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo has greatly favored the bowlers. The batsmen have struggled big time at the venue and we can expect another low-scoring ECS T10 Portugal game on Wednesday. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OEI vs CK)

OEI vs CK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Portugal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Gholiya, Pedro Madeira, Paulo Buccimazza, Panda Waddup, Tony Madeira, Miguel Stoneman, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Qasir Hameed, Kumar Rohit, Chris Redhead.

Captain: Krut Patel. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Zaman, Pedro Madeira, Paulo Buccimazza, Panda Waddup, Tony Madeira, Miguel Stoneman, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Mohon M F Hussain, Kumar Rohit, Chris Redhead.

Captain: Krut Patel. Vice-captain: Chris Redhead.