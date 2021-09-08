OEI vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Match 9

Oeiras (OEI) will take on the Coimbra Knights (CK) in match number nine of the ECS T10 Cartaxo at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Oeiras haven't had a great start to their ECS T10 Cartaxo campaign. They have lost their first two games and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the Coimbra Knights started their ECS T10 Cartaxo journey with a win before losing their second match.

OEI vs CK Probable Playing 11 Today

Oeiras: Kuldeep Gholiya, Kumar Rohit, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Parth Jounjat (wk), Paulo Buccimazza, Krut Patel, Shayaddur Rahman, Jai Mandhan, Michael Harris

Coimbra Knights: Mubeen Tariq, Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Vikas Kumar, Faisal Bashir, Girish Singh, Chris Redhead (c), MD Zaman (wk), Stephen Waddell, Amit Kumar

Match Details

OEI vs CK, Match 9, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and Time: September 8th 2021, 2 PM IST

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on. After the first eight ECS T10 Cartaxo games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 98 runs. Sides batting first and chasing teams have won an equal number of matches on this ground so far.

Today’s OEI vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

MD Zaman – Zaman can bat anywhere and contribute effectively. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Miguel Stoman – CK's no.3 batter has got a couple of decent starts, but he hasn't been able to convert them into big scores.

Jiteshkumar Balkrisna – Balkrisna is a top-order batter who can get a big score. He has mustered 37 runs while striking at 127.58.

All-rounders

Ranjit Narayan – The off-spinning all-rounder has amassed 51 runs while also picking up four wickets in two ECS T10 Cartaxo games.

Andrew Winter – Winter has been excellent with the ball. He took three wickets in the second game for CK and played a handy 14-run knock as well.

Bowlers

Mubeen Tariq – Tariq has been in magnificent form with the ball in the ECS T10 Cartaxo, picking up six wickets. He can also hit a few shots lower down the order.

Junaid Khan – The CK right-arm fast bowler has bowled tightly at an economy rate of 6.25. Moreover, he has taken three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEI vs CK Dream11 Prediction Team

Mubeen Tariq (CK): 231 points

Ranjit Narayan (OEI): 216 points

Andrew Winter (CK): 164 points

Junaid Khan (CK): 154 points

Conrad Greenshields (OEI): 114 points

Important stats for OEI vs CK Dream11 Prediction Team

Ranjit Narayan: 51 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 196.15 & ER – 9.75

Conrad Greenshields: 28 runs & 2 wickets; SR – 233.33 & ER – 10.50

Mubeen Tariq: 25 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 125.00 & ER – 9.13

Junaid Khan: 3 wickets; ER – 6.25

OEI vs CK Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo)

Dream11 Team for Oeiras vs Coimbra Knights - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MD Zaman, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Miguel Stoman, Girish Singh, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Andrew Winter, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan, Jai Mandhan

Captain: Ranjit Narayan. Vice-captain: Andrew Winter

Dream11 Team for Oeiras vs Coimbra Knights - ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MD Zaman, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Miguel Stoman, Kumar Rohit, Krut Patel, Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Mubeen Tariq, Junaid Khan

Also Read

Captain: Mubeen Tariq. Vice-captain: Conrad Greenshields

Edited by Samya Majumdar