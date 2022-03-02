OEX vs CAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 11

Ostend Exiles (OEX) will take on Calpe Giants (CAG) in the 11th match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Wednesday, March 2, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Calpe Giants lost all three matches in the second leg. They finished the first leg with two victories, and will hope to repeat that performance to win this must-win game.

Meanwhile, Ostend Exiles have won all three matches, and are second in the points table.

OEX vs CAG Probable Playing XIs

OEX

Faisal Mehmood (c), Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Sultan Diwan Ali (wk), AD Ali, Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussain, Soheel Hussain, Zadran Fahad, Sohail Chaudhary, Amin Shah.

CAG

Louis Bruce, Marc Gouws, Iain Latin (c), Samarth Bodha, Maanav Nayak, Harry Scott, Dave Barley, Joseph Marples, Zaachary Simpson, Michael Kelly, Luke Collado.

Match Details

Match: Ostend Exiles vs Calpe Giants, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: March 02, 2022; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval Stadium has been a balanced one so far, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Given the green grass and the inconsistent bounce on the surface, pacers could dominate.

Today's OEX vs CAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sultan Diwan Ali: His performance thus far has been mediocre, so he would like to make an impression in this match. He has only 23 runs in three games this competition.

Batters

Louis Bruce: He is an experienced batter who has scored 103 runs in three games at an average of 43.33. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Faisal Mehmood: He is a talented all-rounder. He has taken two wickets, and scored 64 runs at an average of 21.33 in three games.

Bowlers

Sohail Chaudhry: He has picked up four wickets in three games at an average of 10.50. That makes him a must-have in your fantasy team for this game.

Five best players to pick in OEX vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

Zadran Fahad (OEX); 117 points.

Samarth Bodha (CAG); 86 points.

Marc Gouws (CAG); 132 points.

Iain Latin (CAG); 107 points.

Maanav Nayak (CAG); 90 points.

Key stats for OEX vs CAG Dream11 prediction team

Sulaiman Muhammad - 92 runs in three games; batting average: 30.66.

Raja Waqas Ali – 69 runs and three wickets in three games; batting average: 23.00.

Soheel Hussain – Three wickets in three games; bowling average: 17.66.

OEX vs CAG Dream11 Prediction

OEX vs CAG Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sultan Diwan Ali, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Louis Bruce, Faisal Mehmood, Maanav Nayak, Marc Gouws, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Chaudhary, Samarth Bodha, Zadran Fahad.

Captain: Faisal Mehmood | Vice-captain: Louis Bruce.

OEX vs CAG Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sultan Diwan Ali, Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Faisal Mehmood, Maanav Nayak, Marc Gouws, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Chaudhary, Zadran Fahad.

Captain: Waqas Ali | Vice-captain: Muhammad Sulaiman.

Edited by Bhargav