OEX vs MSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 5

Ostend Exiles (OEX) will take on Malta Super Kings (MSK) in the fifth match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Monday, February 28, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Ostend Exiles got off to a great start by beating Albi Zalmi by six wickets in their first match. They will hope to continue their winning run in the tournament against Malta Super Kings on Monday.

The Super Kings have performed well, and will also fancy their chances of a win.

OEX vs MSK Probable Playing XIs

OEX

Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood (c), Muhammad Sulaiman, Aadil Diwan Ali, Sultan Diwan Ali (wk), Ehsanullah Babar, Raja-Waqas Ali, Soheel Hussain, Omair Diwan Ali, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary, Amin Shah.

MSK

Gopal Chaturvedi, Bikram Arora (c), Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Aaftab Khan (wk), Muhammad Ajmal, Amar Sharma, Waseeem Abbas, Justin Shaju, Ashok Bishnoi, Yash Singh.

Match Details

Match: Ostend Exiles vs Malta Super Kings, European Cricket League, 2022.

Date and Time: February 28, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval Stadium, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval Stadium is a balanced one. The new ball should produce some movement for pacers. Anything over 110 runs could be a par score at the venue.

Today's OEX vs MSK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sultan Diwan Ali: He has been put in the wicketkeeper section despite being a good all-rounder. He has scored 85 runs, and has picked up 13 wickets in six games at an average of 12.14.

Batters

Gopal Chaturvedi: He is a talented batter. Chaturvedi has scored 106 runs at an average of 11.77 in nine games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Sohail Kalim Chaudhry: He has yet to make an impression with the bat. So he will look to do the same in this game. Chaudhry has picked up one wicket at an average of 40.00.

Bowlers

Soheel Hussain: He has picked up one wicket in three games at an average of 39.00. That makes him a must-have in your fantasy team for this game.

Three best players to pick in OEX vs MSK Dream11 prediction team

Fanyan Mughal (MSK); 24 points.

Aadil Diwan Ali (OEX); 15 points.

Raja Waqas Ali (OEX); 62 points.

Key stats for OEX vs MSK Dream11 prediction team

Varun Prasath Thamotharam - 799 runs and 19 wickets in 29 games; bowling average: 26.53.

Amar Sharma – 162 runs and 25 wickets in 19 games; bowling average: 19.00.

Ehsanullah Babar – 600 runs and 37 wickets in 45 games; batting average: 13.33.

OEX vs MSK Dream11 Prediction

OEX vs MSK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sultan Diwan Ali, Raja-Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary, Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Soheel Hussain, Justin Shaju, Ashok Bishnoi.

Captain: Varun Prasath | Vice-captain: Sohail Kalim Chaudhary.

OEX vs MSK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sultan Diwan Ali, Raja-Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Faisal Mehmood, Ehsanullah Babar, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary, Fanyan Mughal, Varun Prasath, Soheel Hussain, Justin Shaju, Ashok Bishnoi.

Captain: Ehsanullah Babar | Vice-captain: Varun Prasath.

Edited by Bhargav