OEX vs VOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 7

Ostend Exiles (OEX) will take on V.O.C. Rotterdam (VOC) in the seventh match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday.
Ostend Exiles have had an excellent start to their ECL T10 campaign. They won their first game with a ball to spare as they chased down 97. In the second game, they thrashed Malta Super Kings. Meanwhile, V.O.C. Rotterdam lost their first match before bouncing back with a win in their second.
OEX vs VOC Probable Playing 11 today
Ostend Exiles: Raja Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood (c), Muhammad Sulaiman, Aadil Diwan Ali, Sultan Diwan Ali (wk), Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussain, Omair Diwan Ali, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary, Amin Shah
V.O.C. Rotterdam: Ayaz Durrani, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher (c), David Mullett (wk), Siebe van Wingerden, Arnav Jain, Boris Hoes, Ramie Upadhyaya, Roman Harhangi
Match Details
OEX vs VOC, Match 7, ECL T10
Date & Time: March 1st 2022, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.
Today’s OEX vs VOC Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Sultan Diwan Ali, who can effectively contribute with the bat, is a big hitter of the ball. He is also safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Muhammad Sulaiman has been in top form with the bat, amassing 77 runs in the ECL T10 at a strike rate of 285.18.
All-rounders
Arnav Jain has performed well with the ball, taking four wickets so far.
Jelte Schoonheim has scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 221.42 while also bowling economically.
Bowlers
Sohail Kalim Chaudhary has been in fine form with the ball in the ECL T10, returning with four wickets at an economy of 6.25.
Top 5 best players to pick in OEX vs VOC Dream11 Prediction Team
Muhammad Sulaiman (OEX): 149 points
Sohail Kalim Chaudhary (OEX): 142 points
Arnav Jain (VOC): 138 points
Ramie Upadhyaya (VOC): 127 points
Jelte Schoonheim (VOC): 112 points
Important stats for OEX vs VOC Dream11 Prediction Team
Muhammad Sulaiman: 77 runs
Sohail Kalim Chaudhary: 4 wickets
Arnav Jain: 4 wickets
Jelte Schoonheim: 62 runs
OEX vs VOC Dream 11 Prediction (ECL T10)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sultan Diwan Ali, Raja Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Tim de Kok, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Faisal Mehmood, Arnav Jain, Ramie Upadhyaya, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary, Siebe van Wingerden
Captain: Arnav Jain. Vice-captain: Muhammad Sulaiman.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sultan Diwan Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonheim, Faisal Mehmood, Arnav Jain, Omair Diwan Ali, Soheel Hussain, Ramie Upadhyaya, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary
Captain: Jelte Schoonheim. Vice-captain: Sohail Kalim Chaudhary.