OEX vs VOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 7

Ostend Exiles (OEX) will take on V.O.C. Rotterdam (VOC) in the seventh match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday.

Ostend Exiles have had an excellent start to their ECL T10 campaign. They won their first game with a ball to spare as they chased down 97. In the second game, they thrashed Malta Super Kings. Meanwhile, V.O.C. Rotterdam lost their first match before bouncing back with a win in their second.

OEX vs VOC Probable Playing 11 today

Ostend Exiles: Raja Waqas Ali, Faisal Mehmood (c), Muhammad Sulaiman, Aadil Diwan Ali, Sultan Diwan Ali (wk), Ehsanullah Babar, Zoheeb Hussain, Omair Diwan Ali, Soheel Hussain, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary, Amin Shah

V.O.C. Rotterdam: Ayaz Durrani, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher (c), David Mullett (wk), Siebe van Wingerden, Arnav Jain, Boris Hoes, Ramie Upadhyaya, Roman Harhangi

Match Details

OEX vs VOC, Match 7, ECL T10

Date & Time: March 1st 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. More of the same can be expected for today's ECL T10 game.

Today’s OEX vs VOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sultan Diwan Ali, who can effectively contribute with the bat, is a big hitter of the ball. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Muhammad Sulaiman has been in top form with the bat, amassing 77 runs in the ECL T10 at a strike rate of 285.18.

All-rounders

Arnav Jain has performed well with the ball, taking four wickets so far.

Jelte Schoonheim has scored 62 runs at a strike rate of 221.42 while also bowling economically.

Bowlers

Sohail Kalim Chaudhary has been in fine form with the ball in the ECL T10, returning with four wickets at an economy of 6.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in OEX vs VOC Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Sulaiman (OEX): 149 points

Sohail Kalim Chaudhary (OEX): 142 points

Arnav Jain (VOC): 138 points

Ramie Upadhyaya (VOC): 127 points

Jelte Schoonheim (VOC): 112 points

Important stats for OEX vs VOC Dream11 Prediction Team

Muhammad Sulaiman: 77 runs

Sohail Kalim Chaudhary: 4 wickets

Arnav Jain: 4 wickets

Jelte Schoonheim: 62 runs

OEX vs VOC Dream 11 Prediction (ECL T10)

Dream11 Team for Ostend Exiles vs V.O.C. Rotterdam - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sultan Diwan Ali, Raja Waqas Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Tim de Kok, Jelte Schoonheim, Pierce Fletcher, Faisal Mehmood, Arnav Jain, Ramie Upadhyaya, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary, Siebe van Wingerden

Captain: Arnav Jain. Vice-captain: Muhammad Sulaiman.

Dream11 Team for Ostend Exiles vs V.O.C. Rotterdam - European Cricket League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sultan Diwan Ali, Muhammad Sulaiman, Tim de Kok, Burhan Niaz, Jelte Schoonheim, Faisal Mehmood, Arnav Jain, Omair Diwan Ali, Soheel Hussain, Ramie Upadhyaya, Sohail Kalim Chaudhary

Captain: Jelte Schoonheim. Vice-captain: Sohail Kalim Chaudhary.

Edited by Samya Majumdar