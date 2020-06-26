OLCC vs COCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 26th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for OLCC vs COCC match of ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Cossonay CC take on Olten CC in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The first semifinal of the ECS T10 St Gallen League pits table-toppers Olten CC against Cossonay CC. Olten CC has been the team to beat so far with a perfect record in the league stage. Their opponents, Cossonay CC, had to wait till the last league fixture for their spot in the top four to be confirmed.

However, if the corresponding league fixture between the two is any indicator of things to comes, we are in for a treat. With a place in the all-important final up for grabs, we should be in for an exciting clash at Grundemoos.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Cossonay CC

C Allen, W Javaid, A Vinod, A Ryan, A Das, Y Sinh, V Bhat, B Narayanan, A Andrews, A Vinod, I Zaidi, J Sinh, T Rasalingam, S Srinivasan, M Ahmadzai and R Jayakody.

Olten CC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Cossonay CC

W Javaid, Ashwin Vinod, Arjun Vinod, A Ryan, A Andrews, B Narayanan, I Zaidi, R Jayakody, J Sinh, T Rasalingam and M Ahmadzai

Olten CC

Y Thirnavakarasu, M Shahid, M Stanikzai, A Nayyer, P Varothayan, A Usman, M Kamaran, G Navaratnasara, N Kumar, T Thanabalasingham and K Tarakhel

Match Details

Match: Olten CC vs Cossonay CC

Date: 26th June 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Grundemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards going by how things have panned out over the last few days. The pitch doesn't offer much help to the bowlers, with change of pace being their only real weapon. The smaller boundaries also play into the hands of the batsmen, who should feel at ease in the middle while playing the big shots.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OLCC vs COCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahid, W Javaid, T Thanabalasingham, Y Thirnavukarasu, Arjun Vinod, A Nayyer, M Stanikzai, A Andrews, G Navaratnarasa, M Ahmadzai and J Sinh

Captain: M Shahid, Vice-Captain: A Andrews

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahid, M Kamaran, A Ryan, Y Thirnavukarasu, Ashwin Vinod, A Nayyer, M Stanikzai, A Andrews, G Navaratnarasa, M Ahmadzai and J Sinh

Captain: M Shahid, Vice-Captain: M Stanikzai