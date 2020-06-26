OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 26th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for OLCC vs ZNCC match of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

Olten CC face Zurich Nomads CC in the final of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The much-awaited final of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020 is upon us as Zurich Nomads take on hot favourites Olten CC at Gründemoos.

The Zurich Nomads have been brilliant over the course of the tournament with just two losses to their name. They put up a solid performance in the semi-final against Winterthur CC to seal a place in the final.

However, it isn't going to be a straightforward task as they encounter Olten CC, who are unbeaten in the tournament. The league fixture between the two sides saw Olten's batting might blowing away the Nomads, although a more competitive game will be in store this time around.

Squads to choose from

Olten CC

Ijaz Bhagri, Ali Usman, Ali Nayyer, Mohamed Shahid, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham, Yasotharan Thirnavukarasu, Malyar Stanikzai, Shane Charles, Pratheeparaj, Varothayan, Johnson Diyon, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Shathees Thanasegaram, Nalinambika Kumar, Rizwan Izzadeen, Mohamed Peer, Roshanth Karunamoorthy, Sufiyan Mohamed, Hamad Khan, Arbab Khan, Ravindrakumar Damotharam

Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikare, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood

Predicted Playing XIs

Olten CC

M Shahid, Y Thirnavukarasu, P Varothayan, A Nayyer, M Stanikzai, S Charles, A Usman, G Navaretnarasa, M Kamaran, T Thanabalasingham and K Nalinambika

Zurich Nomads CC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Gupta, W Khawaja, F Nazir, A Nazir, I Tariq, S Hussain, N Khan, S Joseph and F Din

Match Details

Match: Olten CC vs Zurich Nomads CC

Date: 26 June 2020, at 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch is a very good one to bat on with there being no help on offer for the bowlers. However, a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, which could aid the pacers with some movement with the new ball.

Scoreboard pressure does have a say in such games which would imply that batting first is the better option, although the pitch shouldn't change much during the course of the match.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OLCC vs ZNCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Shahid, H Ahmad, A Gupta, Y Thirnavukarasu, T Thanabalasingham, F Nazir, A Usman, M Stanikzai, G Navaretnasara, N Khan and S Joseph

Captain: M Shahid, Vice-Captain: F Nazir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Shahid, A Nazir, A Gupta, Y Thirnavukarasu, T Thanabalasingham, F Nazir, A Nayyer, M Stanikzai, G Navaretnasara, F Din and S Joseph

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: M Stanikzai