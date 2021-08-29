OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st One-Day Match 

The T20 series is done and dusted and the action now moves to the 50-over format. Oman square off against Mumbai in the first one-day game at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2).

Oman won the T20 rubber 2-1. They won the first and third games of the series while Mumbai recorded a win in the second. Mumbai’s batting was the one that let them down throughout that series as they posted scores of 131 and 133 in the first and third T20s but the bowlers almost pulled the game out on both times.

OMN vs MUM Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Aaqib Ilyas (c), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Sufiyan Mehmood, Mohammad Nadeem, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Ayaan Khan, Bilal Khan

Mumbai: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sujit Nayak, Arman Jaffer, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani (c), Aman Khan, Sairaj Patil, Akash Parkar, Dhrumil Matkar, Mohit Avasthi

Match Details

Match: Oman v Mumbai

Date: August 29th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) is usually a good one to bat on. There is some turn on offer for the spinners and the pacers get a bit of movement with the new ball. Thus, an all-round track is likely to be in store for this game as well.

Today’s OMN vs MUM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi – The Oman stumper is someone who can blast away and get super quick runs in the middle-order. He had a strike-rate of 235.29 in the T20 series and scored 40 runs.

Batsmen

Yashasvi Jaiswal – The left-handed Mumbai opener looked good in the T20s and got a match-winning 75 in the second game.

Jatinder Singh - Jatinder Singh was the leading run-getter in the T20 series. He amassed 97 runs while striking at 173.21.

All-rounders

Shams Mulani – The Mumbai skipper and premier all-rounder was superb with the ball in the T20s. He returned with six wickets and can come in handy with the bat too.

Aaqib Ilyas – The Oman skipper was the joint-leading wicket-taker (alongside Mulani) in the T20 series as he took six scalps. He also scored 39 runs.

Bowlers

Mohit Avasthi – Avasthi is the key pacer for Mumbai on this tour and he has taken four wickets so far.

Mohammad Nadeem – Nadeem was quite consistent throughout the T20 series and picked up four wickets from two innings.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team

Shams Mulani (MUM)

Aaqib Ilyas (OMN)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (MUM)

Sujit Nayak (MUM)

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Important stats for OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team (Stats from the T20 series)

Shams Mulani: 36 runs & 6 wickets from three matches; SR – 92.31 & ER – 5.33

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 85 runs from three matches; SR – 123.19

Jatinder Singh: 97 runs from three matches; SR – 173.21

Aaqib Ilyas: 39 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 102.63 & ER – 7.00

OMN vs MUM Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Mumbai - 1st One-Day Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sujit Nayak, Zeeshan Maqsood, Aaqib Ilyas, Shams Mulani, Kaleemullah, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohit Avasthi

Captain: Shams Mulani Vice-captain: Aaqib Ilyas

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Mumbai - 1st One-Day Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hardik Tamore, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sujit Nayak, Aaqib Ilyas, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Bilal Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Mohit Avasthi

Captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal Vice-captain: Jatinder Singh

