OMN vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 6

Match number six of the T20 World Cup 2021 has Oman (OMN) taking on Bangladesh (BAN) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Tuesday.

After a shock loss to Scotland earlier in the tournament, Bangladesh will be desperate to get their campaign back on track. But they face an upbeat Oman side who come into the game on the back of a big win over Papua New Guinea. Much like Bangladesh, Oman will also look to boost their chances of qualification, making for an intriguing contest in Muscat.

OMN vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Kashyap Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Ayan Khan, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah and Khawar Ali

BAN XI

Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar/Mohammad Naim, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmadullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

OMN vs BAN, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 6, Group B

Date and Time: 19th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Muscat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground has been slightly on the slower side with the bowlers likely to have a significant say in the game. The batters will look to go hard in the powerplay overs with the field restrictions playing into their hands. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s OMN vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mushfiqur Rahim: Mushfiqur Rahim looked good during his stay in the middle against Scotland. But he couldn't kick on in the middle overs. Given his form and experience, Rahim should get the nod over Naseem Khushi, who is expected to bat in the lower-middle order for Oman.

Batter

Liton Das: Liton Das had an off-day against Scotland, unable to score many runs at the top of the order. But his potential with the bat is undeniable as he could be in for a big knock for Bangladesh, making him a good option in your OMN vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Aqib Ilyas: Omani all-rounder Aqib Ilyas had a good outing with both bat and ball against Papua New Guinea. He comes into the OMN vs BAN clash on the back of a good run and should be a handful with the ball against Bangladesh's left-handers.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Although Mustafizur Rahman couldn't make the most of the conditions in the opening encounter, he is still regarded as Bangladesh's best bowler. Given his record in the format, one can bank on Rahman to deliver the goods in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh (OMN) - 122 points

Mahedi Hasan (BAN) - 129 points

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN) - 124 points

Important stats for OMN vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh - 73(42) vs PNG in Match 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Bilal Khan - 53 wickets in 35 T20Is, Average: 15.92

Shakib al Hasan - 2/17 and 20(28) vs Scotland in Match 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

OMN vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

OMN vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Bilal Khan and Mohammad Saifuddin

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Liton Das

OMN vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Bilal Khan and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Liton Das. Vice-captain: Aqib Ilyas

Edited by Samya Majumdar