OMN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, Match 3

Oman (OMN) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the third match of the Oman quadrangular T20I series 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Oman didn’t have the best of starts to their campaign, losing a closely contested game against Nepal after failing to defend 135. Meanwhile, Ireland will be eager to get off to a winning start today.

OMN vs IRE Probable Playing 11 today

Oman: Naseem Khushi (wk), Jatinder Singh, Khurram Nawaz, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Craig Young, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little

Match Details

OMN vs IRE, Match 3, Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022

Date & Time: February 12th 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while the new ball can move around a bit for the pacers, the spinners may find some turn as well.

Today’s OMN vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker is safe behind the stumps and is more than capable of making vital contributions with the bat as well.

Batter

Paul Stirling will be the key batter for Ireland. He can blast his way to a big knock at the top of the order.

All-rounder

Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood can make a big impact with both the bat and ball. He scored an unbeaten 43 in the first game in addition to bowling a couple of economical overs.

Bowler

Kaleemullah was excellent in the first game of the series, returning with figures of 2/24 from his quota of four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team

Paul Stirling (IRE)

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

Curtis Campher (IRE)

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Andy McBrine (IRE)

OMN vs IRE Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Ireland - Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Maqsood.

Dream11 Team for Oman vs Ireland - Oman Quadrangular T20I Series 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Jatinder Singh, Gareth Delany, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Bilal Khan, Mark Adair, Khawar Ali

Captain: Jatinder Singh. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

Edited by Samya Majumdar