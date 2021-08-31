OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For 2nd One-Day 

Oman will lock horns with Mumbai in the second game of the four-match one-day series at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Tuesday.

Mumbai will head into the encounter high on confidence, having won the first one-day match by four wickets. Batting first, Oman managed to post only 196 runs in 47.1 overs, with the visitors chasing it down with ease in 43.4 overs. Oman, who won the T20 series against Mumbaiby a 2-1 margin, will be hoping to pick up a win today and level the one-day series.

OMN vs MUM Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Khawar Ali (C), Suraj Kumar (WK), Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Pruthiv Kumar Dhamubhai, Fayyaz Butt, Rafiullah M, Shakeel Khan, Bilal Shah.

MUM XI

Shams Mulani (C), Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore (WK), Armaan Jaffer, Chinmay Sutar, Aman Hakim Khan, Sujit Nayak, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Attarde, Sairaj Patil, Deepak Shetty.

Match details

OMN vs MUM, 2nd One-Day

Date and Time: 31st August 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a sporting one, where the batsmen will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss should look to bowl first as the majority of the games played on this ground have been won by the chasing sides. The average first-innings score at the venue is 186 runs.

Today's OMN vs MUM Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hardik Tamore: Tamore scored 51 runs in the last game to help Mumbai take a 1-0 lead in the series. He can also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal is coming off a solid performance in the first game wherein he mustered 82 runs. He will be hoping to keep his run-scoring form intact in the series decider.

Khalid Kail: Kail was the leading run-scorer for Oman with 76 runs in the first game. He is a hard-hitting batter who can't be overlooked at any cost.

All-rounders

Shams Mulani: The Mumbai skipper had a great outing in the last game, picking up three wickets. He can also score some quickfire runs for his side lower down the order.

Khawar Ali: Ali scored 52 runs in the first match. He is a quality all-rounder who could prove to be a great multiplier choice for today's game.

Bowlers

Rafiullah M: Rafiullah was the most economical bowler for Oman in the first one-day, scalping two wickets at an economy of 3.67. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Shashank Attarde: Attarde picked up two crucial wickets for his side in the first game. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can help you fetch healthy points on Tuesday by picking up wickets in bulk.

Top 5 players to pick in OMN vs MUM Dream 11 prediction team

Shams Mulani (MUM) - 95 points

Yashsavi Jaiswal (MUM) - 107 points

Khawar Ali (OMN) - 70 points

Khalid Kail (OMN) - 98 points

Hardik Tamore (MUM) - 79 points

Important stats for OMN vs MUM Dream 11 prediction team

Yashsavi Jaisawal: 82 runs in 1 match; SR - 103.80

Shams Mulani: 6 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 40.00 and ER - 4.50

Khawar Ali: 52 runs 1 match; SR - 71.23

Khalid Kail: 76 runs 1 match; SR - 90.48

Shashank Attarde: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER- 4.50

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction - Oman vs Mumbai One-Day Match

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hardik Tamore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Khawar Ali, Aman Hakim Khan, Shashank Attarde, Rafiullah M.

Captain: Khawar Ali. Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal.

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction - Oman vs Mumbai One-Day Match

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hardik Tamore, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Khawar Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Aman Hakim Khan, Shashank Attarde, Shakeel Khan.

Captain: Shams Mulani. Vice-captain: Khawar Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar