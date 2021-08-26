OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20

Oman will take on Mumbai in the second T20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday.

The Oman Cricket Board invited the Mumbai team on a tour to prepare themselves for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Oman got the better of the visiting team in the opening T20. They restricted Mumbai to 131 for 9 inside 20 overs before completing the run chase with two wickets in hand and taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Oman will want to clinch the series by emerging victorious today.

OMN vs MUM Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aaqib Illyas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Muhammed Naseem Kushi, Khawar Ali, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

MUM XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Sujit Naik, Aakash Parakar, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Deepak Shetty.

Match Details

OMN vs MUM, 2nd T20

Date and Time: 26th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground

Pitch Report

Batsmen will struggle to pile on runs on the slow pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle and apply themselves before taking on the bowlers.

Today’s OMN vs MUM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H Tamore could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy team. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs. Tamore scored 23 off 14 balls in the first T20.

Batsman

Despite failing to score big in the first game, Yashasvi Jaiswal is a prodigious talent. The Rajasthan Royals batsman will be hoping to inspire his team to victory and could be a captaincy pick for your OMN vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shams Mulani scored 19 runs and picked up two wickets in the first game. He’s a valuable player for Mumbai.

Zeeshan Maqsood scored 50 off 39 deliveries and also picked up two wickets in the first match.

Bowler

Mohammad Nadeem was menacing with the ball in the first T20, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 5.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood (OMN)

M Nadeem (OMN)

M N Kushi (OMN)

A Gomel (MUM)

S Mulani (MUM)

Important stats for OMN vs MUM Dream11 prediction team

Z Maqsood: 50 runs and 2 wickets

M Nadeem: 3 wickets

M N Kushi: 39* runs

A Gomel: 33 runs

S Mulani: 19 runs and 2 wickets

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Tamore, M N Kushi, A Gomel, Y Jaiswal, S Goud, J Singh, S Mulani, Z Maqsood, M Awasthi, M Nadeem, Bilal Khan

Captain: Z Maqsood. Vice-captain: S Mulani

OMN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Tamore, M N Kushi, A Gomel, Y Jaiswal, A Ilyas, J Singh, S Mulani, Z Maqsood, M Awasthi, M Nadeem, Bilal Khan

Captain: Y Jaiswal. Vice-captain: M Nadeem

