OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Oman (OMN) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the third warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Tuesday.

After a tough series against Sri Lanka, Oman resume their T20 preparations against a strong Namibia side who have been on a roll lately. Blessed with explosive talents such as David Wiese and JJ Smit, Namibia were the team to beat in the recently concluded UAE T20 Summer Bash. However, they will be wary of Oman, whose roster should feel comfortable in UAE conditions, making for a good contest ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2021.

OMN vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Michau du Preez, David Wiese, Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Michael van Lingen and Ben Shikongo

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan

Match Details

OMN vs NAM, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 3

Date and Time: 12th October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch beckons at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground with something on offer for the bowlers as well. The top-order batters will look to bide their time in the middle, with the pacers likely to get the ball to swing a bit. There isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, who will need to get their lines and lengths right in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 150-160 being par at the venue.

Today’s OMN vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green: Although Zane Green has blown hot and cold with the bat for Namibia, his batting prowess is highly valued by the Namibian team management. Green couldn't convert a start in his previous game and will be keen to get going in this fixture ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Like Green, Erasmus hasn't scored many runs in the build-up to the marquee tournament. Heralded as the best batter in the Namibian squad, Erasmus is due for a big score and should prove to be a handy option in your OMN vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Khawar Ali: Khawar Ali is one of the more skillful all-rounders in the Omani set-up, with his leg-spin often yielding a wicket or two in the middle overs. Khawar can also hit the ball long, making him a good addition to your OMN vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Although Bilal Khan is Oman's lead pacer, he hasn't been in the best of form with the ball in hand. But Bilal's ability to swing the new ball and nail his yorkers in the death makes him a valuable addition to any fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Aqib Ilyas (OMN)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Ben Shikongo (NAM)

Important stats for OMN vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 547 runs and 18 wickets in 30 T20Is

Craig Williams - 164 runs in 3 matches in the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, SR: 140.17

Jan Frylinck - 9 wickets in 3 matches in the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, Average: 8.56

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Green, A Ilyas, G Erasmus, J Singh, S Baard, D Wiese, K Ali, M van Lingen, B Shikongo, B Khan and P Ya France

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: A Ilyas

OMN vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Green, A Ilyas, G Erasmus, J Singh, K Birkenstock, D Wiese, K Ali, Z Maqsood, B Shikongo, B Khan and P Ya France

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: J Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar