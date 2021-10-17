OMN vs PNG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 17th, 2021

Co-hosts Oman will lock horns with debutants Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the first match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The two sides, who have never faced each other in a competitive fixture till date, will be looking to start their campaign on a positive note with a victory.

On that note, let's take a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 clash between Oman and PNG.

#3 Assad Vala will hope in to inspire PNG to a win in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener

Assad Vala in action for PNG (Image Courtesy: ICC)

Skipper Assad Vala will play an integral role with the bat for PNG in this tournament. Vala was their highest run-getter in both warm-up matches, scoring 51 off 44 balls and 32 off 38 balls.

The 34-year-old will hope to continue his fine run with the bat and get his side off to a winning start.

Oman pacer Kaleemullah spearheaded the side's bowling attack during their warm-up matches. He picked up four wickets for just 23 runs against Namibia in four overs and then dismissed the dangerous Ryan ten Doeschate when his side faced the Netherlands in their second warm-up encounter.

The 30-year-old has ample experience, and Oman will hope he can deliver the goods for them in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener against PNG.

#1 Aqib Ilyas (Oman)

Desert T20 Challenge

Aqib Ilyas starred with the bat for Oman in their warm-up encounters. He scored 30 runs against Namibia and followed it up with a 78-run knock against the Netherlands.

Also Read

Ilyas also picked up a couple of wickets against Namibia, showcasing his prowess with the ball.

Considering the fact that he can earn points with both bat and ball, he is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 side in the first match of T20 World Cup 2021.

Edited by Arvind Sriram