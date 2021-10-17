OMN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 1

Match 1 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 has Oman (OMN) taking on Papua New Guinea (PNG) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Sunday.

Hosts Oman will be eyeing a successful start to their ICC T20 World Cup campaign with the likes of Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas keen to make it count this time around. They will fancy their chances of qualifying for the Super 12 stage, but their opponents PNG surprised one and all in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers a couple of years back with a second-place finish. With both sides looking evenly matched on paper, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Muscat.

OMN vs PNG Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi, Ayan Khan, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah and Khawar Ali

PNG XI

Assad Vala (c), Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu and Kabua Morea

Match Details

OMN vs PNG, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 1

Date and Time: 17th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Muscat

Pitch Report

A fresh track is expected with loads of runs and some movement on offer. Although the pacers should get some extra bounce as well, the batters should enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat. There isn't much turn available for the spinners, who will need to vary their lines and lengths accordingly. Wickets in hand will be the key, with both sides likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.-

Today’s OMN vs PNG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kiplin Doriga: Kiplin Doriga has been in fairly decent form in recent weeks, having been used as a floater by PNG. However, he is likely to bat in the top order today, making him a good option ahead of Naseem Khushi.

Batter

Jatinder Singh: Oman opener Jatinder Singh has blown hot and cold in recent weeks, but his knack for scoring quick runs is well known among the Associate Nations circuit. One can bank on the opener to deliver at the top of the order, making him a handy pick in your OMN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Charles Amini: PNG's hopes of a win will rely heavily on Charles Amini's all-round prowess. Apart from his obvious talent with the bat, Amini is a handy leg-spinner, who is known for his wicket-taking ability in the middle overs. He is sure to be a popular pick in most OMN vs PNG Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan is Oman's best bowler with his ability to pick wickets with the new ball and in the death overs being highly valued. Given the conditions on offer, Bilal should pick up a wicket or two in this game and deliver valuable fantasy points.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh (OMN)

Charles Amini (PNG)

Bilal Khan (OMN)

Important stats for OMN vs PNG Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh - 697 runs in 28 T20Is, Average: 27.88

Bilal Khan - 51 wickets in 34 T20Is, Average: 16.24

Assad Vala - 391 runs and 19 wickets in 18 T20Is

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Norman Vanua, Zeeshan Maqsood, Damien Ravu, Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah

Captain: Jatinder Singh. Vice-captain: Assad Vala

OMN vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kiplin Doriga, Tony Ura, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Norman Vanua, Zeeshan Maqsood, Nosiana Pokana, Mohd Nadeem and Kaleemullah

Captain: Aaqib Ilyas. Vice-captain: Assad Vala

Edited by Samya Majumdar