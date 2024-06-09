OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 20

The 20th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Oman (OMN) face Scotland (SCO) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, June 9. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Oman have lost both their matches in the tournament, but have played well. They lost to Namibia in the Super Over and to Australia by 39 runs. Scotland, on the other hand, won their last match against Namibia by five wickets. Their clash against England was abandoned due to rain.
These two teams have faced each other four times in T20Is, with Scotland winning all four.
OMN vs SCO Match Details
The 20th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 9 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
OMN vs SCO, 20th Match
Date and Time: 9th June 2024, 10:30 PM IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a close contest, with bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was between Argentina and Canada, where a total of 224 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
OMN vs SCO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
OMN - L L N/R W L
SCO - W N/R L N/R L
OMN vs SCO Probable Playing XI
OMN Playing XI
No injury updates
Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Khalid Kail, Aqib Ilyas (c), Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
SCO Playing XI
No injury updates
George Munsey, Michael Jones, Richie Berrington (c), Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross (wk), Michael Leask, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal
OMN vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Jos Buttler
Matthew Cross is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He can hold one end of the pitch and score runs. Pratik Athavale is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially if Oman is batting first.
Batters
Richie Berrington
Michael Jones and Richie Berrington are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Berrington played a beautiful innings of 47 runs in just 35 balls in the last match against Namibia. George Munsey is another good player option, especially while batting first.
All-rounders
Mehran Khan
Michael Leask and Mehran Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Mehran Khan has scored 34 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches. Aaqib Ilyas is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Brad Wheal
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Bradley Currie and Brad Wheal. Currie took two wickets in the last match against Namibia. Bilal Khan is another good bowler for today's match.
OMN vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices
Mehran Khan
Mehran Khan is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Oman. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of four overs. He has scored 34 runs and taken five wickets in the last two matches.
Aaqib Ilyas
Aaqib Ilyas is one of the most experienced players in Team Oman. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has 18 runs and one wicket to his name in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for OMN vs SCO, 20th Match
Bradley Currie
Mehran Khan
Aaqib Ilyas
Ayan Khan
Brad Wheal
Oman vs Scotland Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to build a team keeping the same in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Oman vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Cross
Batters: R Berrington, M Jones
All-rounders: M Leask, M Khan, A Ilyas, A Khan, Z Maqsood
Bowlers: B Khan, B Wheal, B Currie
Oman vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Cross
Batters: M Jones
All-rounders: M Leask, M Khan, A Ilyas, A Khan, Z Maqsood
Bowlers: B Khan, B Wheal, B Currie, M Watt
