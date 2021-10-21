OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 10

Match number 10 of the T20 World Cup 2021 has Oman (OMN) taking on Scotland (SCO) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat on Thursday.

It comes down to Scotland and Oman for a place in the Super 12 as both sides take centre-stage in the final Round 1 Group B match. While Scotland will start the game as the clear favorites, Oman will have home support to fall back on in what could be their biggest fixture in history. With both teams keen to seal a place in the main tournament, a cracking game beckons in Al Amerat.

OMN vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

OMN XI

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Kashyap Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Ayan Khan, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah and Fayyaz Butt

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Ali Evans and Brad Wheal

Match Details

OMN vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 10, Group B

Date and Time: 21st October 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Muscat

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the batters will look to score at a quick rate from the very beginning, the bowlers will look to take the pace off to make the most of the conditions. The spinners should get some turn as well, something that the batters will need to be wary of. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s OMN vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Although Matt Cross had a great outing in the previous game against PNG, he couldn't convert his promising start into a big score. Given his form with the bat and ability with the gloves behind the stumps, Cross is a must-have in your OMN vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

George Munsey: George Munsey is Scotland's best batter, capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Munsey's form is quite good heading into this game and should hold him in good stead ahead of today's crunch fixture.

All-rounder

Aqib Ilyas: Aqib Ilyas has shown flashes of brilliance with the bat, but his bowling returns haven't been up to the mark. However, his all-round ability should come in handy, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Mark Watt: Mark Watt has been brilliant for Scotland with the spinner holding his own in the backend of the innings as well. With his form and experience coming into play, Watt should pick up a wicket or two in this game for Scotland.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh (OMN) - 192 points

Bilal Khan (OMN) - 185 points

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN) - 175 points

Important stats for OMN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Jatinder Singh - 113 runs in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 150.67

Bilal Khan - 5 wickets in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 6.80

Josh Davey - 5 wickets in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 8.40

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Cross, George Munsey, Kashyap Prajapati, K Coetzer, Z Maqsood, Richie Berrington, Aqib Ilyas, Bilal Khan, Josh Davey, Brad Wheal and Mark Watt

Captain: Kyle Coetzer. Vice-captain: Aqib Ilyas

OMN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Cross, George Munsey, Ayan Khan, K Coetzer, Z Maqsood, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Bilal Khan, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans and Mark Watt

Captain: Aqib Ilyas. Vice-captain: George Munsey

Edited by Samya Majumdar