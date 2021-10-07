OMN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between Oman (OMN) and Sri Lanka (SL) is set to take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat on Thursday.

Sri Lanka resume their World Cup preparations as they face a formidable Oman side who have shown signs of promise over the last few weeks. Blessed with a good blend of youth and experience, Oman will prove to be a handful for any team in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, they will start the game as the underdogs against Sri Lanka, who will be eyeing a crucial win in Muscat.

OMN vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

SL XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya and Nuwan Pradeep

OMN XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Suraj Kumar, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi (wk), Kaleemullah, Khawar Ali and Bilal Khan

Match Details

OMN vs SL, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 7th October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Stadium, Muscat, Oman

Pitch Report

Although Muscat did see some rain the previous week, a relatively high-scoring game without any interruptions is expected at the Al Amerat Stadium. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the initial exchanges, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the spinners are likely to have a bigger say in the proceedings, with the pitch slightly on the slower side. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first to avoid fielding in the scorching heat during the afternoon period.

Today’s OMN vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Perera: Kusal Perera is perhaps Sri Lanka's best batter, with his attacking prowess being well known on the international circuit. His wicketkeeping ability also adds value to his case, making him a good addition to your OMN vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chandimal had a decent series against South Africa, scoring a fifty on his comeback into the national team. His experience on the biggest stage holds him in good stead and given his ability to shift gears at will, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan Maqsood is one of the best all-rounders in the Oman team, with his bowling ability likely to play a big role in the middle overs. He is well and truly capable of scoring boundaries in the death overs as well, making him a handy option for your OMN vs SL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan is Oman's best bet with the ball, with his searing yorkers being a delight to watch. With some form and experience under his belt, one can bank on Bilal to deliver with the new ball and in death overs, making him a good addition to your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in OMN vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

Kusal Perera (SL)

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Important stats for OMN vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Maqsood - 547 runs and 18 wickets in 30 T20Is

Kusal Perera - 1416 runs in 51 T20Is, Average: 27.76

Bilal Khan - 51 wickets in 34 T20Is, Average: 16.24

OMN vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Perera, Aqib Ilyas, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jatinder Singh, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Khawar Ali, Akila Dananjaya, Bilal Khan and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Aqib Ilyas

OMN vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Perera, Aqib Ilyas, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jatinder Singh, Dasun Shanaka, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Bilal Khan and Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Kusal Perera. Vice-captain: Jatinder Singh

Edited by Samya Majumdar