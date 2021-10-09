OMN vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Oman will face Sri Lanka in the second game of the two-match T20I series on 9th October at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat.

Oman suffered a 19-run defeat in the first T20I but looked strong in that game. Despite their loss, they will fancy their chances against an inconsistent Sri Lanka side and will be confident of leveling the series.

Speaking of Sri Lanka, they performed well in the first match by holding their nerves in crucial situations. They have been brilliant and will now aim to snatch another win in this encounter to secure the series.

OMN vs SL Probable Playing 11 Today

Oman

Fayyaz Ahmed, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kaleemullah, Sandeep Gaud, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Naseem Khushi (WK), Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Kumar Harishbhai, Khawar Ali, Mohammad Nadeem.

Sri Lanka

Akila Dananjaya, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dinesh Chandimal (WK), Kamindu Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Pathum Nissanka.

Match Details

Match: OMN vs SL, Sri Lanka tour of Oman, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 09th October, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

Al Amerat Cricket Ground's pitch is ideal for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes off nicely onto the bat. The pacers will get some movement initially whereas spinners might get some assistance in the second half.

The toss-winning team would opt to bat first.

Today’s OMN vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Naseem Khushi: Naseem is a must-pick from the wicketkeeper section. He scored 40 runs in the previous match and is expected to deliver once again.

Batters

Avishka Fernando: Avishka has been a consistent performer for the Lankans. He played a fantastic knock of 83 runs in the last game and will be crucial once again in this match.

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder failed to deliver with the bat in the previous game. However, he is an experienced batter and can be vital in this match.

All-rounders

Dasun Shanaka: Shanaka is a brilliant performer who can contribute to both elements of the game. He smashed an outstanding 24-ball 51 in the first match.

Zeeshan Maqsood: Zeeshan is a great all-rounder to have in your Dream11 side. He can assist in the middle order with his batting skills and can also pick up crucial wickets for the team.

Bowlers

Lahiru Kumara: Lahiru has demonstrated his value to the team by picking up four crucial wickets in the previous game. He is expected to deliver the same performance today.

Fayyaz Ahmed: Fayyaz performed well in the first match, having bagged two wickets. He will be a key bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in OMN vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Lahiru Kumara (SL)- 120 points

Avishka Fernando (SL)- 118 points

Dasun Shanaka (SL)- 79 points

Naseem Khushi (OMN)- 72 points

Fayyaz Ahmed (OMN)- 60 points

Important stats for OMN vs SL Dream11 prediction team

Avishka Fernando - 83 runs

Dasun Shanaka - 51 runs

Naseem Khushi - 40 runs

Lahiru Kumara - 4 wickets

Fayyaz Ahmed - 2 wickets

OMN vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today

OMN vs SL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Naseem Khushi, Avishka Fernando, Jatinder Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Zeeshan Maqsood, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Ahmed

Captain: Avishka Fernando Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood

OMN vs SL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Naseem Khushi, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Jatinder Singh, Sandeep Goud, Dasun Shanaka, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar-Ali, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Fayyaz Ahmed

Captain: Dasun Shanaka Vice-Captain: Lahiru Kumara

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee