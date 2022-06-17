OMN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 3

Oman Women (OMN-W) will take on the United Arab Emirates Women (UAE-W) in the third match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Friday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi.

Both teams will be playing their first matches in this year's ACC Women's T20 Championship tournament. Their head-to-head record and current form favor the United Arab Emirates Women, who have a lot of experienced players.

Oman Women will give it their all to win the match, but the United Arab Emirates Women are a strong opponent. We expect the United Arab Emirates Women to win today's match.

OMN-W vs UAE-W Probable Playing XI

OMN-W Playing XI

Sakshi Shetty (wk), Fiza, Nayan Anil, Amanda Dcosta, Saya Channa, Priyanka Mendonca, Afida Aftab, Sameera Khan, Sushanthika Sathiya, Bhakti Shetty, Nikhita Jagadish

UAE-W Playing XI

Theertha Satish (wk), Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Sanchin Singh, Esha Oza, Chaya Mughal, Samaira Dharnidharka, Indhuja Nandakumar, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale

Match Details

OMN-W vs UAE-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch is expected to not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

OMN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Satish, who has played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Oman Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches. S Shetty is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

L Keny and N Molly Anil are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. F Javed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. L Keny has performed well in recent international matches and will complete her quota of overs too.

All-rounders

C Mughal and E Oza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Channa is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Mahesh and I Nandakumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. S Gokhale is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in OMN-W vs UAE-W Dream11 prediction team

C Mughal (UAE-W)

E Oza (UAE-W)

L Keny (UAE-W)

Oman Women vs United Arab Emirates Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Shetty, T Satish, F Javed, L Keny, N Molly Anil, C Mughal, E Oza, S Channa, V Mahesh, I Nandakumar, S Gokhale

Captain: C Mughal Vice Captain: E Oza

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Shetty, T Satish, F Javed, L Keny, N Molly Anil, C Mughal, E Oza, S Dharnidharka, B Shetty, I Nandakumar, S Gokhale

Captain: C Mughal Vice Captain: E Oza

