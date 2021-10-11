ORG vs BLU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for VCA T20 2021, Match 14

VCA Orange will be up against the VCA Blue in the 14th match of the VCA T20 2021 at the VCA Jamtha Ground in Nagpur on Monday.

The VCA Orange have won three out of their four VCA T20 matches and are currently placed atop the points table. They beat the VCA Sky Blue by a humongous 101-run margin in their last match. The VCA Blue, on the other hand, have won just one out of their three fixtures and are currently placed at the bottom of the VCA T20 points table. They fell short of 54 runs in their last outing against VCA Yellow.

ORG vs BLU Probable Playing 11 Today

ORG XI

Siddhesh Wath (C & WK), Sandesh Durugwar, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Rathod, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Shubham Kapse, Praful Hinge, Prerit Agrawal, Abhishek Chaurasia.

BLU XI

Shalabh Shrivastava (C), Ankush Wakode, Aniket Pande (WK), Satyam Bhoyar, Khushal Pimpalkar, Suraj Rai, Urvesh Patel, Nachiket Parande, Hardik Verma, Shantanu Chikhale, Ganesh Satish.

Match Details

ORG vs BLU, Match 14, VCA T20 2021

Date and Time: 11th October 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: VCA Jamtha Ground, Nagpur.

Pitch Report

The track at the VCA Jamtha Ground is a batting paradise. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at this venue is 186 runs.

Today’s ORG vs BLU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Siddhesh Wath: Wath has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches. He has scored 176 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 in the VCA T20.

Batters

Apoorv Wankhade: Wankhade has scored 178 runs, including his highest score of 83*, in four matches. He is the leading run-scorer in the VCA T20 2021 so far and can also play a big knock today.

Shalabh Shrivastava: Shrivastava has been in great touch with both the bat and ball. He has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 131.58 while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.69 in three outings.

All-rounders

Akshay Karnewar: Karnewar has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 172.92 and also picked up eight wickets in four matches. He is also the leading wicket-taker for the VCA Orange in the VCA T20 2021.

Satyam Bhoyar: Bhoyar has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the VCA T20. He has scored 89 runs at a strike rate of 121.92 and also taken three wickets in three matches.

Bowlers

Akshay Wakhare: Wakhare has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, scalping six wickets at an economy rate of 6.07. He is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Hardik Verma: Verma has picked up four wickets in three matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in ORG vs BLU Dream11 prediction team

Akshay Karnewar (ORG) - 386 points

Siddhesh Wath (ORG) - 299 points

Apoorv Wankhade (ORG) - 294 points

Shalabh Shrivastava (BLU) - 269 points

Satyam Bhoyar (BLU) - 212 points

Important Stats for ORG vs BLU Dream11 prediction team

Akshay Karnewar: 83 runs and 8 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 172.92 and ER - 7.91

Shalabh Shrivastava: 100 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 131.58 and ER - 6.69

Apoorv Wankhade: 178 runs in 4 matches; SR - 174.51

Siddhesh Wath: 176 runs in 4 matches; SR - 139.68

Satyam Bhoyar: 89 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 121.92 and ER - 11.00

ORG vs BLU Dream11 Prediction Today (VCA T20 2021)

ORG vs BLU Dream11 Prediction - VCA T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Shalabh Shrivastava, Yash Rathod, Akshay Karnewar, Prerit Agrawal, Ankush Wakode, Satyam Bhoyar, Akshay Wakhare, Abhishek Chaurasia, Hardik Verma.

Captain: Akshay Karnewar. Vice-captain: Satyam Bhoyar.

ORG vs BLU Dream11 Prediction - VCA T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Shalabh Shrivastava, Kshitiz Dahiya, Akshay Karnewar, Ganesh Satish, Ankush Wakode, Satyam Bhoyar, Akshay Wakhare, Praful Hinge, Hardik Verma.

Captain: Akshay Karnewar. Vice-captain: Siddhesh Wath.

Edited by Samya Majumdar