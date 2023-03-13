The 21st match of the Plunket Shield 2023 will see the Otago Volts (OV) squaring off against the Auckland Aces (AA) at Molyneux Park in Australia on Monday (March 13).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OV vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Auckland Aces have won one of their last five matches and will try their best to win today's match. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, have won one of their last six matches of the season. The Otago Volts will give it their all to win the match, but the Auckland Aces are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

OV vs AA Match Details

The 21st match of the Plunket Shield 2023 will be played on March 13 at Molyneux Park in Australia. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OB vs AA, Match 21

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Molyneux Park, Australia

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

OV vs AA Form Guide

OV - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

AA - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

OV vs AA Probable Playing XI

OV Playing XI

No injury updates

Max Chu (wk), Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Dean Foxcroft, Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Thorn Parkes

AA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Horne (wk), Mark Chapman, William Taylor O'Donnell (c), George Worker, Robert Roux O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Lockie Ferguson, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Adithya Ashok, Quinn Sunde

OV vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Chu

M Chu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Horne is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R O'Donnell

G Worker and R O'Donnell are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Phillips played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Phillips

G Phillips and D Foxcroft are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Rippon is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Muller

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Duffy and T Muller. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Ferguson is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OV vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Phillips

G Phillips will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

D Foxcroft

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Foxcroft the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for OV vs AA, Match 21

D Foxcroft

L Ferguson

M Rippon

G Phillips

D Phillips

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: R O'Donnell, D Phillips

All-rounders: D Foxcroft, M Rippon, G Phillips

Bowlers: L Ferguson, J Duffy, A Ashok, T Muller, J Gibson

Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Chu

Batters: R O'Donnell

All-rounders: D Foxcroft, M Rippon, G Phillips, S Solia

Bowlers: L Ferguson, J Duffy, A Ashok, T Muller, J Gibson

