OV vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Plunket Shield Match - Mar 26, 2021

Otago Volts will lock horns with Central Stags in the 20th match of the Plunket Shield at the University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.

Otago Volts have won only one of their six Plunket Shield games to occupy the penultimate position in the points table. They drew their last Plunket Shield game, a rain-interrupted affair, against the Aces.

Central Stags, meanwhile, have won two of their six Plunket Shield games, while one was abandoned due to rain. They are placed fourth in the points table. The Stags lost their last Plunket Shield game against Canterbury by nine wickets, though.

Canterbury Kings have already won the Plunket Shield this season, leaving the five remaining teams to only play for pride.

Plunket Shield: Squads to choose from

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Max Chu (WK), Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Jarrod McKay, Angus McKenzie, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon and Hamish Rutherford (C).

Central Stags

Greg Hay (C), Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver (WK), Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Ben Smith, Brad Schmulian, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole and George Worker.

Predicted Playing 11s

Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Central Stags, Match 20.

Date: 26th March 2021; 03:00 AM.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval will likely assist the fast bowlers to some extent. The batsmen will need to find their way out and get settled to score runs on this track. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 308 runs.

OV vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

OV vs CS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions Plunket Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Josh Clarkson, Hamish Rutherford, Doug Bracewell, George Worker, Anaru Kitchen, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Michael Rippon, Travis Muller.

Captain: Michael Rippon. Vice-Captain: Doug Bracewell.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Max Chu, Greg Hay, Tom Bruce, Hamish Rutherford, Doug Bracewell, George Worker, Anaru Kitchen, Blair Tickner, Raymond Toole, Michael Rippon, Travis Muller.

Captain: George Worker. Vice-Captain: Greg Hay.