OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Plunket Shield Match 8

Otago Volts (OV) will take on Northern Districts (ND) in the eighth match of the Plunket Shield at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra on Monday.

Having played three matches so far, Otago Volts have won once and lost once. With 28 points, they are second in the points table. Northern Districts, meanwhile, have played and lost their lone game in the competition.

OV vs ND Probable Playing XIs

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (c), Mitch Renwick, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (wk), Angus McKenzie, Travis Muller, Matthew Bacon, Jarrod McKay.

ND XI

Jeet Raval, Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock (wk), Brett Hampton, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson.

Match Details

Match: OV vs ND, Plunket Shield, Match 8.

Date and Time: 22nd November, 2021; 3:00 AM IST.

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

Pitch Report

The track is batting-friendly, and is expected to assist the batters. Pacers might find some help towards the later stages of the game. Spinners could try to exert control of the game.

Today’s OV vs ND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mitch Renwick has been in great form lately. He scored a century in the second innings against Central Districts. Renwick has also been in good touch with the gloves in hand.

Batters

Nick Kelly is a fabulous batter and the left-hander will try to take on the opposition bowling outfit to the cleaners in this game. Kelly has smashed 312 runs in his last two matches in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Hamish Rutherford, the captain, of Otago Volts, will be expected to play with responsibility. In his last two matches in the tournament, he has amassed 251 runs.

All-rounders

Michael Rippon is a fabulous all-round asset who will be expected to play a crucial role in this game. Rippon scored 75 runs, and picked up seven wickets in his last two games in the tournament.

Bowlers

Zak Gibson was in fabulous touch in his previous match against Canterbury. He picked three wickets apiece across both innings.

Five best players to pick in OV vs ND Dream11 prediction team

Nick Kelly (OV) – 405 points.

Hamish Rutherford (OV) – 310 points.

Mitch Renwick (OV) – 309 points.

Michael Rippon (OV) – 249 points.

Dale Phillips (OV) – 202 points.

Key stats for OV vs ND Dream11 prediction team

Nick Kelly: 312 runs in his last two matches.

Hamish Rutherford: 251 runs in his last two matches.

Michael Rippon: 75 runs and 7 wickets in his last two matches.

Colin de Grandhomme: 20 runs and 3 wickets in his last match.

OV vs ND Dream11 Prediction Today

OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford, Dale Phillips, Joe Carter, Michael Rippon, Colin de Grandhomme, Zak Gibson, Travis Muller, Brett Randell, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Captain: Nick Kelly. Vice-Captain: Michael Rippon.

OV vs ND Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mitch Renwick, Nick Kelly, Hamish Rutherford, Joe Carter, Michael Rippon, Angus McKenzie, Colin de Grandhomme, Zak Gibson, Travis Muller, Brett Randell, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-Captain: Mitch Renwick.

