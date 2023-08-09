OVI vs MNR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match - August 9, 2023

Oval Invincibles will face off with Manchester Originals in the 13th match of The Hundred at Kennington Oval, London on Wednesday, August 9.

Under the leadership of Sam Billings, Oval Invincibles have treated the audience with two spectacular matches. Their first encounter saw them emerge victorious over London Spirit by three wickets. Their subsequent game against Welsh Fire was a true nail-biter, which ended in a thrilling tie.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals commenced the competition in a less fortunate way, succumbing to Welsh Fire by nine runs in a rain-affected game. Their second game was marred by incessant rains resulting in a no-result outcome.

However, they rebounded in their third game, exhibiting a dominating performance to defeat Birmingham Phoenix by 49 runs and secure the third position on the table.

On that note, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the OVI vs MNR Dream11 game.

#3 Tom Curran (OVI) - 7.5 Credits

Tom Curran has truly proved himself as a remarkable all-rounder this season. In the two matches, the pacer has picked three wickets and also showcased his batting prowess by scoring 47 runs.

Given Curran’s versatility in both batting and bowling departments, he emerges as the standout vice-captaincy pick for the OVI vs MNR Dream11 game.

#2 Sam Curran (OVI) - 9 Credits

Another noteworthy all-rounder hailing from the Curran family is Sam Curran. Despite his undeniable talent, the star all-rounder could grab only one wicket in two encounters, accompanied by 35 runs with the willow.

Like Tom Curran, Sam is another valuable all-rounder who can give a plethora of fantasy points. He goes into this game as an excellent captaincy pick for your fantasy team in the OVI vs MNR Dream11 game.

#1 Jos Buttler (MNR) - 9 Credits

Manchester Originals opener Jos Buttler is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing tournament with 142 runs from three innings at an impressive average of 71 and an excellent strike rate of 163.21.

The batter has showcased his brilliance with the willow by putting up a fifty-plus score. Without a doubt, Buttler enters this contest as the most valuable captaincy choice in the OVI vs MNR Dream11 game.

