OVI vs MNR Dream11 prediction: Top 3 picks for today's The Hundred Men's match

The Oval Invincibles Men will lock horns with the Manchester Originals Men in the opening game of The Hundred 2021 at Kennington Oval in London.

Two evenly matched sides will get the inaugural edition of The Hundred Men's underway. Both teams boast some star players in their ranks and will be eager to get off to a winning start.

We can expect a mouth-watering clash between the two sides as the highly awaited tournament is finally set to begin.

Here are three top Dream11 picks for the opening clash between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals in The Hundred 2021.

England v Pakistan - Third Vitality International T20

Right-handed opening batter Jason Roy is known for his power-hitting at the top of the order. Roy has scored 139 runs from four T20 Blast games this season.

He has consistently had good starts for England in the ODIs and T20Is this summer and has been in good touch.

The Oval Invincibles will expect him to be at his explosive best throughout The Hundred as well.

England v Pakistan - Second Vitality International T20

Jos Buttler has had a phenomenal 2021. Earlier, in the first half of IPL 2021, he scored 254 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 153 for the Rajasthan Royals.

He has been batting brilliantly this season. In two T20Is for England this summer, Buttler has smashed two fifties.

Moreover, Buttler has a fantastic record at the top of the order and is a very dangerous batter. He will look to carry on his strong performances in The Hundred, plying his trade for the Manchester Originals.

England v Sri Lanka - 2nd ODI

Sam Curran is an effective all-rounder. He picked up six wickets and scored 94 runs in four T20 Blast games this season.

Curran also picked up five wickets each in both the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka recently.

The Oval Invincibles will bank on his all-round performances. Therefore, he is a top pick for your Dream11 team as The Hundred is set to kick-start.

