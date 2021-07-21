OVI vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's The Hundred Match - July 22nd, 2021

Match one of The Hundred men's competition features the Oval Invincibles taking on Manchester Originals at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday.

After a successful start to the Hundred women's competition, the men's version is all set to kickstart with the Oval Invincibles hosting Manchester Originals at the Kia Oval. The home side are filled with youth and experience, with the likes of Sam Curran and Saqib Mahmood itching to make an impact in this new format. The Invincibles will bank on Jason Roy and Will Jacks to provide fast starts at the top of the order as they seek a winning start to their The Hundred campaign.

However, they will come up against the Manchester Originals, who are the early favorites to go the distance in the Hundred 2021. Led by Jos Buttler, they possess an explosive batting unit filled with international caliber players such as Colin Munro. Their bowling attack also has a lot of variety, with Matt Parkinson being one to watch out for alongside the pace duo of Ollie Robinson and Lockie Ferguson.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the depth and firepower that the Originals possess tilt the odds in their favor. With some of the best cricketers taking center stage at the Kia Oval, we should be in for a thriller on Thursday in The Hundred opener!

Squads to choose from

Oval Invincibles

Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen, Dan Douthwaite, Calvin Harrison

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles

Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood and Brandon Glover

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby/Jamie Overton, Colin Munro, Carlos Brathwaite, Ollie Robinson, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson and Steve Finn

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals, the Hundred Men's 2021, Match 1

Date and Time: 22nd July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

Although the Kia Oval will be hosting its second game of the week, the pitch should be a good one to bat on with some help available for the bowlers as well. The ball should skid on nicely onto the bat despite the pacers bound to get some movement early on. While the batsmen will look to attack from the word go, the bowlers will look to vary their lines and lengths to get the most out of the surface. The spinners will play a big role in the middle overs with ample turn on offer. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with anything over 140 being a good total in this format.

The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVI vs MNR)

OVI vs MNR Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tips - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Sam Curran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jamie Overton, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter, Matt Parkinson and Lockie Ferguson

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Edited by Samya Majumdar