OVI vs NOS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 9

The ninth match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles (OVI) face the Northern Superchargers (NOS) at the Kia Oval in London on Thursday, August 11.

Oval Invincibles kickstarted their Hundred campaign with a big win over Welsh Fire, courtesy of a Will Jacks special. However, the Invincibles will be without Will Jacks and Sam Billings for this game, leaving the likes of Jason Roy and Sam Curran to step up. On the other hand, they face a Northern Superchargers side that come into the game on the back of a loss. While they are also missing a few key players, the Superchargers have a nice blend of youth and experience with the duo of Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo being the key. Both teams will look to boost their chances of a knockout spot with a win, making for a cracking game in London.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this OVI vs NOS match, click here!

OVI vs NOS Probable Playing 11 Today

NOS XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, Michael Pepper, David Willey/John Simpson, Adam Hose, Ben Raine, David Wiese, Roelof van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Matty Potts and Adil Rashid.

OVI XI

Jack Haynes, Jason Roy (c), Rilee Rossouw, Jack Leaning/Hilton Cartwright, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox (wk), Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley and Mohammad Hasnain/Matt Milnes.

Match Details

OVI vs NOS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 11th August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at the Kia Oval with there being little help available for the pacers. There could be some swing available early on, but the batters should enjoy the new ball skidding onto the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners should have a say in the game with some turn on offer. The dimensions of the ground will also be a factor for the bowlers, who will look to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150 being a good total at the venue.

Today's OVI vs NOS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Michael Pepper: Michael Pepper has not been able to get going in the Hundred so far, but has shown glimpses of his ability in the Northern Superchargers' top order. Pepper is a good player of both pace and spin and has been in fine form throughout the English summer. Although Jordan Cox is not a bad option by any means, Pepper's aggression and strokeplay should hold him in higher regard.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has been the talk of the town albeit for all the wrong reasons. Roy has not been in the best of form, with his place in the English international team under scrutiny. His recent form in the Hundred has been poor as well, but remains a brilliant player of pace. Given his experience and ability, Roy cannot be overlooked and could be a handy addition to your OVI vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sam Curran: Sam Curran is one of the best all-rounders in the competition and has already put in a couple of good performances for the Oval Invincibles. While his bowling has been brilliant in the last few games, Curran's batting is what could be integral to the Invincibles' fortunes in this game. With Sam Billings and Will Jacks both unavailable for this game, Curran will be key with the bat in the middle order, making him a must-have in your OVI vs NOS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid has been one of the better bowlers for the Superchargers so far, holding his own in the middle phase. Rashid is a skilled leggie who has a knack for picking up wickets despite proving to be a touch expensive at times. With the conditions likely to suit the spinners, Rashid could be backed to take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVI vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

David Wiese (NOS)

Sunil Narine (OVI)

Faf du Plessis (NOS)

Important stats for OVI vs NOS Dream11 prediction team

David Wiese - 50(27) vs Trent Rockets in the previous match

Sunil Narine - 3/21 vs Welsh Fire in the previous match

Tom Curran - 2/14 vs Welsh Fire in the previous match

OVI vs NOS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

OVI vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Pepper, Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Adam Hose, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo and Tom Curran.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis.

OVI vs NOS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Pepper, Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Adam Lyth, Reece Topley, David Wiese, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo and Tom Curran.

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar