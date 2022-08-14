OVI vs SOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 14

The 14th match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see Oval Invincibles (OVI) lock horns with Southern Brave (SOB) at the Kia Oval in London on Sunday, August 14.

After a slow start to their Hundred campaign, the Oval Invincibles stormed into winning ways with two convincing performances. Although their bowling unit has come up with the goods, the Invincibles batters are yet to strike a chord with consistency.

The Southern Brave, meanwhile, have lost their way a bit after making quick work of Welsh Fire in their opening fixture. Like the Invincibles, the Southern Brave will also want their batters to fire in unison with a lot riding on their opening duo of James Vince and Quinton de Kock.

Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, but recent form should tilt the odds in the Oval Invincibles' favor. With valuable points up for grabs, an intriguing game beckons in London.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this OVI vs SOB match, click here!

OVI vs SOB Probable Playing 11 Today

SOB XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), James Vince (c), Alex Davies, Marcus Stoinis, Ross Whiteley, Tim David, Chris Jordan, James Fuller, Rehan Ahmed, Jake Lintott and Michael Hogan.

OVI XI

Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Billings (c&wk), Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley and Mohammad Hasnain.

Match Details

OVI vs SOB, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 14th August 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

The pitch could be a touch on the slower side with this being the second game of the day at the Kia Oval. The pacers should get some swing with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. While the spinners should have a say in the outcome of the game as well, the dimensions of the ground could go against them. Wickets in hand will be key, with 140-150 being a decent first-innings total at the venue.

Today's OVI vs SOB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Quinton de Kock: Quinton de Kock has been in woeful form over the last month or so, unable to get going at the top of the order. The southpaw is one of the better openers in the game, with his ability to take on the bowlers in the powerplay being highly-valued. With de Kock due for a big knock for quite some time now, he is a good addition to your OVI vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy, like Quinton de Kock, has not been in the best of form, with his place in the English international set-up in question as well. Regardless, Roy remains a valuable asset to any team in the shorter formats, with his record speaking for itself. With the conditions being good for batting early on, Roy could be backed to overturn his form today.

All-rounder

Sam Curran: Sam Curran put in a sensational performance with both the bat and ball, leading the Oval Invincibles to a much-needed win. The English all-rounder has been in decent form since returning from injury and is batting higher up the order as well. With form on his side, Curran should be a fine pick for your OVI vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Chris Jordan: Chris Jordan has been Southern Brave's best bowler this season, using his experience and variations to good effect. Although the Brave are without Tymal Mills and Craig Overton, Jordan has done well to hold his own. Given Jordan's recent form in the international arena and his effectiveness in the death overs, he is a must-have in your OVI vs SOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVI vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Chris Jordan (SOB)

Sunil Narine (OVI)

James Vince (SOB)

Important stats for OVI vs SOB Dream11 prediction team

Alex Davies - 95 runs in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 31.66

Sunil Narine - 8 wickets in 3 Hundred 2022 matches, Average: 7.12

Sam Curran - 94 runs and 3 wickets in 3 Hundred 2022 matches

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Jason Roy, Ross Whiteley, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley and Jake Lintott.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: James Vince.

OVI vs SOB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Jason Roy, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley and Jake Lintott.

Captain: Quinton de Kock. Vice-captain: Rilee Rossouw.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar