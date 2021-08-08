OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 22

Match 22 of The Hundred Men's 2021 has the Oval Invincibles taking on Trent Rockets at the Kia Oval in London on Sunday.

The Trent Rockets have been the team to beat in The Hundred with four wins in five games so far. However, they will come across a strong Oval Invincibles side who will be looking to return to winning ways after a tough loss at the hands of the Birmingham Phoenix earlier in the week.

OVI vs TRT Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sunil Narine, Sam Billings (c&wk), Colin Ingram, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Laurie Evans, Tabraiz Shamsi, Saqib Mahmood and Reece Topley

TRT XI

Alex Hales, D'Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Tom Moores (wk), Lewis Gregory (c), Steven Mullaney, Rashid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Luke Wood and Matt Carter

Match Details

OVI vs TRT, The Hundred Men's, Match 22

Date and Time: 8th August 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day at the Kia Oval, the pitch could be on the slower side. Although the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat, they will struggle in the middle overs with the pitch slowing down. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, who will likely prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 130 should be a good total at the venue, with spin playing a big role in the middle overs.

Today's OVI vs TRT Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Sam Billings: Sam Billings has been in brilliant form with the bat and has led the Oval Invincibles admirably. Comfortable against both pace and spin, Billings should be good value ahead of this entertaining game.

Batter

Jason Roy: Although star opener Jason Roy has blown hot and cold this season, he has looked good in patches. With the home side looking to get a fast start, Roy is the perfect addition to your OVI vs TRT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Samit Patel: Samit Patel starred for the Trent Rockets with a blazing knock at the Sophia Gardens. Given his handy spin-bowling in the middle overs as well, Patel is ought to be a popular selection in today's OVI vs TRT Dream11 fantasy teams.

Bowlers

Wahab Riaz: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz made a brilliant The Hundred debut with four wickets to his name. Riaz has a bunch of tricks up his sleeve and should feel at home at the Kia Oval, making him a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in OVI vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Khan (TRT) - 321 points

Samit Patel (TRT) - 255 points

Tom Curran (OVI) - 244 points

Important stats for OVI vs TRT Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy: 118 runs in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 142.16

Rashid Khan: 8 wickets in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 13.00

Tom Curran: 5 wickets in 5 The Hundred matches; SR: 14.40

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Laurie Evans, Samit Patel, Will Jacks, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tom Curran

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-Captain: Will Jacks

OVI vs TRT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, D'Arcy Short, Laurie Evans, Lewis Gregory, Will Jacks, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tom Curran

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short

