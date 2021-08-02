OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 16

Match 16 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has Welsh Fire taking on the Oval Invincibles at the Kia Oval in London on Monday.

Welsh Fire suffered their first loss in The Hundred last week and are eyeing a return to winning ways. Similarly, the Invincibles are also in the search for their second win, with the likes of Jason Roy and Tom Curran itching to come good in front of their home crowd.

OVI vs WEF Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF XI

Tom Banton (wk), Josh Cobb, Ben Duckett (c), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, James Neesham, Ryan Higgins, Qais Ahmad, Jake Ball/Liam Plunkett and David Payne

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (c&wk), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Jordan Clark and Saqib Mahmood

Match Details

OVI vs WEF, The Hundred Men's, Match 16

Date and Time: 2nd August 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

With this being the second match of the day at the Kia Oval, the spinners are expected to play a big role. Although the pacers should get the ball to swing and bounce early on, the batsmen will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. As the game progresses, the ball should grip off the surface, making it a tad difficult for the batters. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams looking to bat first upon winning the toss on Monday.

Today's OVI vs WEF Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Banton: Tom Banton hasn't hit his strides in The Hundred as yet. With Jonny Bairstow's absence leaving a profound effect already, Welsh Fire will bank on Banton to come good at the top of the order.

Batsmen

Jason Roy: Star opener Jason Roy had an impactful outing against the Northern Superchargers last week. Given his explosive ability at the top of the order, Roy is a must-have in today's OVI vs WEF Dream11 team.

Glenn Phillips: New Zealand international Glenn Phillips was a revelation in the T20 Blast with 500 runs for Gloucestershire. He is due a big score for Welsh Fire in The Hundred and could be in for a vital performance today.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine: While Sunil Narine has been consistent with the ball, he did show a glimpse of his batting ability in the previous game. With spin being a major factor in the middle overs and given Narine's ability against spin, he could be a brilliant addition to your OVI vs WEF Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Tom Curran: Although Tom Curran didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, he did pick up a wicket and score some handy runs. More of the same can be expected of him with home conditions playing into his hands.

Qais Ahmad: Afghan leggie Qais Ahmad has been the standout bowler for Welsh Fire with his leg-spin proving to be quite impressive in the middle overs. Ahmad has improved his batting skills as well, which could well be put into work on Monday.

Top 5 best players to pick in OVI vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

James Neesham (WEF) - 188 points

Glenn Phillips (WEF) - 185 points

Tom Curran (OVI) - 148 points

Matt Critchley (WEF) - 135 points

Qais Ahmad (WEF) - 130 points

Important stats for OVI vs WEF Dream11 prediction team

Tom Banton: 53 runs in three The Hundred matches; SR: 132.50

Jason Roy: 1193 runs in 48 T20I matches, SR: 145.67

Glenn Phillips: 500 runs in 12 T20 Blast 2021 matches, Bat Average: 55.56

Tom Curran: 29 wickets in 29 T20I matches, Bowl SR: 20.28

Qais Ahmad: Four wickets in three The Hundred matches, Bowl Average: 17.25

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Glenn Phillips, Colin Ingram, Matt Critchley, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Qais Ahmad, David Payne and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Glenn Phillips, Laurie Evans, Ryan Higgins, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Qais Ahmad, James Neesham and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Glenn Phillips. Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

Edited by Samya Majumdar