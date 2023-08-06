OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for The Hundred Mens 2023, Match 9

The Oval Invincibles (OVI) will take on the Welsh Fire (WEF) in the ninth match of The Hundred Men's Competition at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday, August 6. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Oval Invincibles have played a single game in this tournament and have started off on a winning note. The Welsh Fire have also started well, winning one and losing the other. Currently, Welsh is in second place in the points table.

The two teams will be looking to win and cement their position at the top of the point table.

OVI vs WEF Match Details

The ninth match of The Hundred Men's Competition will be played on August 6 at the Kennington Oval in London. The match will commence at 10.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OVI vs WEF, Match 9, The Hundred Mens Competition

Date and Time: August 6, 2023, Sunday; 10.30 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

OVI vs WEF Probable Playing XIs

OVI Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

OVI Probable Playing XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c and wk), Tom Curran, Sunil Narine, Guss Atkinson, Nathan Sowter, and Zak Chappell.

WEF Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WEF Probable Playing XI

Luke Wells, Joe Clarke, Glenn Phillips, David Willey, Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Abell (c), David Payne, Roelof van der Merwe, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Ben Green.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Jordan Cox (44 Points in 1 Match)

Jordan Cox looked in good touch in the previous match. He is an aggressive batter and is also pretty consistent. Cox looks like a good pick from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter - Heinrich Klaasen ( 5 Poinst in 1 Match)

Heinrich Klaasen was in great touch with the bat while playing for the Seattle Orcas in the MLC 2023. He failed to translate the form to The Hundred in the first match but he can come back to form at any given moment and change the complexion of a game.

All-rounders - David Willey (Avg Points - 74.5)

David Willey has been pretty consistent with his performances in this tournament. While he delivered with the ball in the first game, he was good with the at in the next. Willey will be a good pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler - Shaheen Afridi (Avg Points - 51)

Shaheen Afridi was on fire with the new ball in the first match of the tournament. He failed to deliver at the same level in the next game. However, his ability to pick up wickets at the early stages of a game makes him a great pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

OVI vs WEF match captain and vice-captain choices

David Willey

David Willey has contributed with the bat and the ball in this tournament. While in the first game, he did a good job with the ball, Willey was decent with the bat in the second game. Making him the captain or the vice-captain for the match will allow you to maximise points in both innings of the match.

Sam Curran

Sam Curran gave a great all-round performance in the first match. He gave points in all three disciplines and that makes Curran a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for OVI vs WEF, Match 9

Jordan Cox

Heinrich Klaasen

Sam Curran

David Willey

Shaheen Afridi

The wicket will be good for both batting and bowling. All-rounders will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

OVI vs WEF Dream11 Prediction, Match 9, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox

Batters: Heinrich Klaasen, Stepehn Eskinazi, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, David Willey, Luke Wells, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Nathan Sowter, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

