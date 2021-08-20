OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Eliminator Match

The Eliminator of the Hundred Women's 2021 has Birmingham Women taking on the Oval Invincibles at the Kia Oval in London on Friday.

The Oval Invincibles will look to utilize home conditions and march ahead into the final of The Hundred. However, they face a rampant Birmingham Women team who have momentum on their side, paving the way for a thrilling contest at the Kia Oval.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI-W XI

Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (c), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jo Gardner and Grace Gibbs

BPH-W XI

Thea Brookes, Eve Jones, Amy Ellen-Jones (c&wk), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Issy Wong, Gwenan Davies, Emily Arlott, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood

Match Details

OVI-W vs BPH-W, The Hundred Women's, Eliminator

Date and Time: 20th August 2021, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Kia Oval with some help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some pace and bounce on offer for the pacers early on, the ball should come onto the bat nicely. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making it difficult for runscoring. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130 being par at the venue.

Today's OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Amy Jones: Birmingham captain Amy Jones showed glimpses of her explosive batting ability in the previous game. But she couldn't get going in the middle overs. With a decent batting track on offer, Jones should fine herself back among the runs without fail.

Batter

Eve Jones: Birmingham Phoenix opener Eve Jones has been the star of the show with a heap of runs under her belt. Her fifty in the previous game holds her in good stead, making her one to watch out for in today's game.

All-rounder

Dane van Niekerk: Dane van Niekerk has led the way for the Oval Invincibles with both the bat and ball. Her explosive batting at the top of the order makes her a must-have in your OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Tash Farrant: Tash Farrant has been the pick of the bowlers for the Oval Invincibles with her death bowling being a key asset. With home conditions playing into her hands, she should pick up a wicket or two in this fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) - 511 points

Tash Farrant (OVI-W) - 454 points

Kirstie Gordon (BPH-W) - 488 points

Important stats for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction team

Eve Jones: 233 runs in 8 The Hundred matches, SR: 118.87

Dane van Niekerk: 231 runs and 6 wickets in 8 The Hundred matches

Tash Farrant: 14 wickets in 8 The Hundred matches; SR: 10.00

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Fran Wilson, Katie Mack, Eve Jones, Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Alice Capsey, Shabnim Ismail, Abtaha Maqsood and Kirstie Gordon

Captain: Amy Jones. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Hundred

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Fran Wilson, Katie Mack, Eve Jones, Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Abtaha Maqsood and Mady Villiers

Captain: Fran Wilson. Vice-captain: Amy Jones

