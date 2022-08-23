OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women's Hundred 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the Women's Hundred 2022 will see Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) take on Birmingham Phoenix Women (BPH-W) at Kia Oval in London on Tuesday, August 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 prediction.

Birmingham Phoenix have been the team to beat in the competition with three wins in as many games. Their overseas trio of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine and Sophie Molineux have come up trumps as the Phoenix are set for a top-three finish.

The Oval Invincibles have also started the season well with two wins in three games. They have a strong roster filled with experience, holding them in good stead ahead of the game.

With both teams eyeing a big win, a cracking game beckons in London.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Match Details

The 15th match of the Women's Hundred between Oval Invincibles Women and Birmingham Phoenix Women will be played on August 23 at Kia Oval in London. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OVI-W vs BPH-W, The Women's Hundred 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 23rd August 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Live Streaming: Fancode

OVI-W vs BPH-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kia Oval is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 148 in the Women's Hundred this season. There will be equal opportunities for both pacers and spinners, who have each accounted for nine wickets at the Kia Oval. The previous match saw the spinners dominate proceedings, which could be the case today as well.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 148

2nd-innings score: 144

OVI-W vs BPH-W Form Guide

Oval Invincibles: WLW

Birmingham Phoenix: WWW

OVI-W vs BPH-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Oval Invincibles Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for the Oval Invincibles.

Oval Invincibles Women probable playing 11

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates (c), Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Kirstie White, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Shabnim Ismail and Sophia Smale.

Birmingham Phoenix Women injury/team news

No changes are expected for Birmingham Phoenix.

Birmingham Phoenix Women probable playing 11

Eve Jones, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Gwenan Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon and Abtaha Maqsood.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lauren Winfield-Hill (3 matches, 104 runs, Average: 52.00)

Lauren Winfield-Hill has been a revelation since joining the Oval Invincibles, scoring 104 runs in just three matches. She has gone about her business at a decent rate as well, complimenting Suzie Bates perfectly. While Amy Jones (94 runs in three matches) has also been in good form, Winfield-Hill's experience and own form makes her a top pick for your OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Ellyse Perry (3 matches, 119 runs, Average: 119.00)

Ellyse Perry has upped her game for Birmingham Phoenix, scoring 119 runs at a strike rate of 156.57. Known for being a slow starter, Perry has changed her approach, working wonders for Birmingham Phoenix. Although she is yet to bowl in the competition, her batting form alone should make her one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Alice Capsey (24 off 18 and 1/21 in the previous match)

Alice Capsey has been one of the breakout stars this English summer, making her international debut and starring for England at the Commonwealth Games. She has been in decent form in the Hundred as well, striking at 188.46 in OVI-W's top order. With Capsey also picking up a couple of wickets, she is a must-have in your OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Emily Arlott (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 16.50)

Emily Arlott, who is capped at international level, is starting to put in consistent performances for the Phoenix. The star pacer has picked up four wickets in three matches, using her height and pace to good effect. She is handy with the bat as well, striking at 171.42.

OVI-W vs BPH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Lauren Winfield

Lauren Winfield's form has tailed off in recent games, scoring just 30 runs in her last two outings. However, her performances at the Oval have been good, smashing 99 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 162.22. With Winfield due for a big score, she could be a fine captaincy option for this game.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine has not hit full gear for Birmingham Phoenix. Despite her relatively slow start, Devine has managed 83 runs in three matches at an impressive strike rate of 176.59. With Devine also adding value with her bowling, she is bound to be a popular captaincy option for this OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 contest.

5 Must-picks with player stats for OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Fantasy Points Player Stats Sophie Molineux 201 4 wickets in 3 matches Alice Capsey 153 49 runs in 2 matches Suzie Bates 163 102 runs in 3 matches Lauren Winfield 179 104 runs in 3 matches Ellyse Perry 211 119 runs in 3 matches

OVI-W vs BPH-W match expert tips

The Oval Invincibeles struggled against spin in their win against the Trent Rockets, with opposition spinners putting up aggregate figures of five for 66 in 64 balls. Birmingham Phoenix have perhaps the best bowler in the competition so far in Sophie Molineux, who is conceding less than run-a-ball and accounted for four wickets. She could be a game-changer in the OVI-W vs BPH-W game.

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Women's Hundred 2022)

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield (vc), Amy Jones

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Molineux, Sophie Devine (c)

Bowlers: Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Mady Villiers

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

OVI-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Eve Jones, Alice Capsey (vc)

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Molineux

Bowlers: Eva Gray, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

