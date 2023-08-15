OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred Women’s match - August 15, 2023

Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) and London Spirit Women (LNS-W) lock horns in the 21st game of The Hundred Women’s Competition at Kennington Oval, London on August 15, Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Suzie Bates, the Invincibles have had a commendable campaign. It began with a game that yielded no result due to rain. Later, they experienced a setback, as they lost to Welsh Fire by three wickets but rebounded against Manchester Originals, winning by five runs.

In their subsequent games, they lost to Northern Superchargers by 14 runs but turned the tide with a convincing win over Birmingham Phoenix in their most recent outing.

Meanwhile, London Spirit are having a disastrous campaign, going winless in four games, losing twice, while two games ended in no-results. London, under the leadership of Heather Knight, needs to regroup quickly to get into winning ways.

Without any ado, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain in your OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 team:

#3 Paige Scholfield (OVI-W) - 8 Credits

Scholfield is creating a memorable impact in the tournament. The medium pacer has scalped six wickets in four innings, solidifying her position as one of the standout bowlers for Oval Invincibles.

Additionally, Scholfied can also be handy with the willow. She has mustered 33 runs in four innings. Without an iota of doubt, the versatile all-rounder enters this contest as an impressive vice-captain choice for your OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 Amelia Kerr (LNS-W) - 9 Credits

New Zealand vs Bangladesh - 1st ODI

Amelia Kerr, the White Ferns bowling all-rounder, is yet to make a substantial mark in this edition of the tournament. Batting at No. 4, Kerr has accumulated only 42 runs in two innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 107.69.

The leg-spinner couldn’t scalp any wickets in either of her appearances. However, expect her to turn her fortunes around. She deserves to be one of the top captaincy choices in your OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Marizanne Kapp (OVI-W) - 9 Credits

Australia vs South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Final

Marizanne Kapp is undoubtedly the best all-rounder for Oval Invincibles. In four innings, the middle-order batter has mustered 81 runs at an average of 40.50 and al strike rate of 40.50.

What adds to her versatility is her bowling. She has topped her team’s leaderboard with seven scalps in four innings, making life tough for the opposition batters. She stands out as the best captaincy choice in your OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Contest? Marizanne Kapp Amelia Kerr 0 votes